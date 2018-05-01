Andy Cohen Reveals the Surprising Reason Why He Never Asked Melania Trump to be a Real Housewife

Andy Cohen has frequently accused President Trump of taking pages from the “Real Housewives Playbook” but when it comes to his wife, Melania — well, Cohen just doesn’t think she’s “Real Housewife” material.

The Watch What Happens Live host and Real Housewives executive producer recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he never approached the first lady to appear on The Real Housewives of New York City back when she was just a private citizen living in N.Y.C.’s Trump Tower with her husband.

And why not?

“I don’t know if she has a strong enough personality for the show,” Cohen said.

Melania Trump

After spending time with Melania during a recent state visit to the White House, French First Lady Brigitte Macron said that the president’s wife actually does have a “strong personality, but works hard to hide it.”

“She laughs very easily, at everything, but shows it less than I do,” Macron told French newspaper Le Monde.

Macron also said Melania was “actually very fun” and added, “We have the same sense of humor. We laugh a lot together.”

Cohen previously said in a February 2018 edition of “Ask Andy” that he thought Melania would be “amazing” on the show. Asked if he would consider Trump’s first wife, Ivana, as a Housewife, Cohen said she would be “too messy.”

“It’s a fun idea, though. She would be a formidable opponent to any of them,” he said, before adding: “She’s messy. She couldn’t be messier. She might be too messy for the show.”

And in October 2017, Cohen offered to be a Housewives-reunion-style moderator for President Trump’s first and third wives, Ivana and Melania as tensions flared between the two women.

After Ivana insisted in a new Good Morning America interview at the time that she would always be the president’s “first lady,” Melania’s director of communications, Stephanie Grisham, slammed Ivana’s comments and new book, Raising Trump, in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, calling them “attention-seeking and self-serving noise.”

A giddy Cohen tweeted in response: “This is actually happening. All the wives are fighting. EVEN I AM SPEECHLESS,” later tweeting at Trump’s past and present wives: “Only one person can mediate this! Please call me.”