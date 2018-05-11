Melania Trump Talks Raising Son Barron at Mother's Day Event: It Takes 'All of Our Love'

First Lady Melania Trump opened up about what motherhood means to her this week at a White House event honoring military mothers and spouses.

With her husband, President Donald Trump by her side, the first lady gave opening remarks at the event also attended by first daughter and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump, Second Lady Karen Pence and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

“Mother’s Day, which is this Sunday, is celebrated just one time per year. I don’t know about all of you, but I think mothers should be celebrated each and every day,” Mrs. Trump said to applause, according to a pool report.

Melania Trump MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“As a mother myself, I know what goes into raising a child,” added the first lady, who is mom to son Barron, 12, with the president. “It takes an incredible amount of strength, a lot of time, a generous amount of patience, and all of our love. As moms, we are so incredibly privileged to be able to bring children into this world and be a part of helping them grow into adults.”

The first lady went on to discuss the “powerful bond” between mother and child.

“Because of the powerful bond between a mother and her child, when they feel emotions, so do we – whether they are happy or nervous, sad or excited, we feel those things with them,” she said. “I think it is one of the most powerful and beautiful parts of motherhood.”

Barron, Melania and Donald Trump AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

She then introduced her husband, who embraced her and gave her kisses on both cheeks. “She’s become a very, very popular first lady,” the president said, later mouthing the words “good job” to his wife.

Mrs. Trump has often said she loves being a hands-on mother to Barron. She told PEOPLE in 2015 that she helps her son Barron with his homework, takes him to after-school activities and encourages him to dream. “He wants to be a golfer, a businessman, a pilot. It’s that age when you introduce him to stuff,” she said at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

And as her husband’s alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels (which he denies) made headlines in recent weeks, Mrs. Trump’s communication’s director, Stephanie Grisham, said the first lady was focusing her energy on her son.

“She’s focused on being a mom and is quite enjoying spring break at Mar-a-Lago while working on future projects,” Grisham said in late March.