Melania Trump Is ‘Focused on Being a Mom' at Mar-a-Lago After Bombshell Stormy Daniels Interview

If Melania Trump saw Stormy Daniels’ bombshell 60 Minutes interview on Sunday, she’s not letting the public know.

When asked if the first lady watched the tell-all where the porn star detailed her alleged sexual relationship with Donald Trump in 2006 — a year after Melania and President Trump’s wedding — White House Director of Communications for the first lady Stephanie Grisham evaded the question.

“She’s focused on being a mom and is quite enjoying spring break at Mar-a-Lago while working on future projects,” the spokeswoman said.

Grisham also tweeted on Sunday, “While I know the media is enjoying speculation & salacious gossip, I’d like to remind people there’s a minor child who’s name should be kept out of news stories when at all possible,” referring to Melania and President Trump’s 12-year-old son, Barron.

Barron Trump, Melania Trump and President Donald Trump

While I know the media is enjoying speculation & salacious gossip, Id like to remind people there’s a minor child who’s name should be kept out of news stories when at all possible. — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) March 26, 2018

Melania was photographed alongside her husband and Barron disembarking Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport late Friday evening to spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago golf resort. But while President Trump headed back to Washington D.C. on Sunday, his wife and son stayed in Florida.

“The First Lady will be staying in Florida as is their tradition for spring break,” deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters said in a statement when asked about Melania’s travel arrangements.

RELATED: Melania Trump ‘Hates This 24/7 Tornado’ of Life in Her Husband’s White House, Source Says

Stormy Daniels and Anderson Cooper Associated Press

Daniels confirmed in Sunday night’s 60 Minutes interview that she had a consensual sexual encounter with the-then Celebrity Apprentice host in 2006. She also claimed she was threatened by a “thug,” who approached her and her infant daughter in 2011 and threatened her to stay silent about the alleged affair.

Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 one month before the 2016 presidential election as part of a nondisclosure agreement, which is being investigated as a potential illegal campaign contribution. However, the adult film star says she felt compelled to speak out now.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

“People are just saying whatever they wanted to say about me. I was perfectly fine saying nothing at all, but I’m not okay with being made out to be a liar, or people thinking that I did this for money and people are like, ‘Oh, you’re an opportunist. You’re taking advantage of this,’ ” Daniels said. “Yes, I’m getting more job offers now, but tell me one person who would turn down a job offer making more than they’ve been making, doing the same thing that they’ve always done?”

“I have no reason to lie. I’m opening myself up for, you know, possible danger and definitely a whole lot of s—,” she said of how people can tell she is telling the truth.

Although the White House has denied rumored affairs with both Daniels and former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal, a source close to Melania recently told PEOPLE that the first lady is “furious” over the nonstop controversies engulfing the White House and her husband’s presidency. “What’s happening is exactly what she didn’t want to happen,” the source said. “They’ve literally become like the Kardashians: scandals, divorces, headlines.”