Melania Trump Gets a Pep Talk From Jackie Kennedy in Saturday Night Live Sketch

Melania Trump gets by with a little help from her (former first lady) friends!

In this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, Trump (Cecily Strong) found herself in desperate need of some advice before joining her husband at his State of the Union address and ended up getting a pep talk from a very unlikely source — some of those who previously walked in her footsteps.

“How will I ever get through this State of Union? Come on Melania, practice your happy face,” the faux first lady said, before admitting, “Oh, I don’t belong as first lady. I wish I could talk to someone who’s been through this whole mess before.”

And, just then, Jackie Kennedy (Natalie Portman) magically appeared to offer up a few words of wisdom.

“How can I be first lady when Donald makes it so hard?” Trump asked, before Kennedy told her that first ladies could always find strength from focusing on their chosen campaigns. “All first ladies have a platform,” Kennedy explained. “Yours is bullying. Mine was little hats.”

But Trump wasn’t having it. “No first lady has ever been more humiliated than me,” she pouted, before Hillary Clinton (Kate McKinnon) entered to give Trump some tough love.

“Just tell yourself it’ll all be worth it when you’re president,” Clinton joked, before telling the first lady that even though she felt her pain, “You married him, and like America you had a choice, so don’t choose to eat 7/11 sushi and then come to me saying, ‘Uh oh, something’s wrong.’ ”

Along the way Trump also got advice from Martha Washington (Aidy Bryant) and Michelle Obama (Leslie Jones), before finally feeling ready to join her husband.

“Get out there and do what first ladies have always done: stand there and clap,” Kennedy advised as Trump was about to leave.

“Okay,” Trump replied, “But sometimes I’m going to sit down and not clap.”