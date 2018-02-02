Melania and Ivanka Trump Slammed for Black History Month Tweets: 'Irony Is Dead'

Ivanka Trump’s new tweet commemorating Black History Month and calling for “greater equality for all Americans” has Twitter asking: “Have you met your father?”

On the first day of Black History Month on Thursday, President Donald Trump’s daughter and adviser tweeted: “During #BlackHistoryMonth, we celebrate heroes like Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who were sojourners for freedom — and we resolve to continue to bring greater, equality, dignity, and opportunity to all Americans, regardless of race or background.”

Her tweet was met with widespread backlash, however, with many declaring her words hypocritical and accusing the first daughter of being “complicit” in what critics called her father’s racist agenda.

Others took issue with Trump’s reference to “all Americans” during a month intended to celebrate the historical contributions of black people in the United States.

During #BlackHistoryMonth, we celebrate heroes like Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who were sojourners for freedom – and we resolve to continue to bring greater equality, dignity, and opportunity to all Americans, regardless of race or background. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 1, 2018

Irony is dead. — Joe Papp (@joepabike) February 1, 2018

Maybe tag your father, I don't think he knows… "[white supremacists] are very fine people" — Daniel Danger Marin (@dangermarin) February 1, 2018

Did Ivanka just make #BlackHistoryMonth about ALL Americans? What is wrong with her? Plus, did she use "sojourners" in the correct context 🤔 — Sonya 🌻❄♊🍷🌊 (@suiteplat) February 1, 2018

Lady, you and your family, particularly your father, @POTUS hardly have a proven track record of success with “freedom for All Americans”, let alone African-Americans. You tried it though. #LivingInAnAlternativeReality — Aisha Heath (@aisha_oni) February 2, 2018

And she has NO idea what the word "sojourner" means, clearly. A sojourner is a person who resides temporarily in a place. I have two more words for @IvankaTrump to learn: hypocrisy and racism. — (((Amy Selwyn))) (@amyselwyn) February 2, 2018

Not to mention all of the other groups your father has targeted during his campaign and presidency, his entire immigration policy is based on race and background. Try again. — Tenisha Idowu (@tenishaidowu) February 2, 2018

have you met your father? — Susan Danzig #44 (@SusanDanzig219) February 2, 2018

Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who's done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more, I notice. — MIKE 🍸 "2018: The Fall of Donald Trump" (@ryaninteractive) February 2, 2018

“Did Ivanka just make #BlackHistoryMonth about ALL Americans? What is wrong with her?” wrote one commenter.

“Maybe tag your father, I don’t think he knows,” said another, referencing Trump’s widely panned “both sides” comments about the deadly violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August.

Mark Wilson/Getty

Another Twitter user mocked the president’s reference to Frederick Douglass in a Black History Month speech last year, where he seemed to imply that the long-dead abolitionist was still alive.

First Lady Melania Trump faced similar criticism for her Black History Month tweet on Thursday.

Today marks the start of #BlackHistoryMonth Let this be a time to come together in a celebration of diversity. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 1, 2018

Have you met your husband? — Matt (@Vanalli) February 2, 2018

Don't you mean homogeneity ? — NewsABC123 (@NewsABC123) February 1, 2018

Do you mean come together and build the wall? Because you're not celebrating a damn diverse thing — Nooshin Valizadeh (@DrNoosh_V) February 2, 2018

“Today marks the start of #BlackHistoryMonth,” the first lady wrote. “Let this be a time to come together in a celebration of diversity.”

“You mean come together and build the wall?” one tweeter fired back. “Because you’re not celebrating a damn diverse thing.”

Tweeted another critic: “Have you met your husband?”