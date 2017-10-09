Melania Trump’s Spokesperson Slams Ivana’s ‘I’m First Lady’ Claim as ‘Attention-Seeking, Self-Serving Noise’

A spokesperson for First Lady Melania Trump is firing back after the president’s ex-wife Ivana referred to herself as “first lady” in a new interview with Good Morning America.

The first lady’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, tells PEOPLE in a statement: “Mrs. Trump has made the White House a home for [her son] Barron and the President. She loves living in Washington, DC and is honored by her role as First Lady of the United States. She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books.”

“There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex, this is unfortunately only attention-seeking and self-serving noise,” Grisham added.

The statement comes after Ivana gave an interview with Good Morning America in which she spoke about her new book, Raising Trump, out Tuesday, and her continued friendship with the president. She also said she doesn’t envy Trump’s current wife because, Ivana asserted, “I’m first lady.”

The president’s first wife — and mother to Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka — said she talks to her ex-husband about once every two weeks and has a “direct number” to get in touch with the president at the White House.

But, she explained, “I [don’t] really want to call him there, because Melania is there.”

“And I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that, because I’m basically first Trump wife,” she said. “Okay? I’m first lady.”

Ivana, 68, who was married to Trump from 1977 to 1992, added that she would not trade places with the first lady.

“I think for her to be in Washington must be terrible,” she said. “It’s better her than me. I would hate Washington.”

“I like my freedom,” she added.