Melania Trump Visits Holocaust Museum After Canceling Trip to Davos with Husband

First Lady Melania Trump visited the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, two days before International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Saturday.

Trump took a tour of the museum and participated in a moment of silence at the eternal flame in the Hall of Remembrance. She also lit a candle at the museum’s prayer wall.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the people whose lives and families were broken by the horrors of the Holocaust,” Trump said in a statement. “Yet it is also through our shared humanity that we come together now in commemoration, strength, and love. My heart is with you, and we remember.”

Cheriss May/NurPhoto

She also documented the visit on Twitter, posting three photos of herself and writing, “Thank you @HolocaustMuseum for a powerful & moving tour that honors the millions of innocent lives lost, and educates us on the tragedies and effects of the holocaust. #WeRemember #AskWhy.”

The first lady’s visit comes after she abruptly pulled out of a planned trip to Davos, Switzerland, with her husband, who attended the World Economic Forum there without the first lady on Thursday.

The cancelled trip followed allegations that Trump had an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels in 2006 while he was married to Mrs. Trump. The president has denied those claims through his lawyer Michael Cohen.

And the first lady’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, previously attributed Mrs. Trump’s change of plans to “too many scheduling and logistical issues.”

A spokesperson tells PEOPLE the first lady also has an appearance planned for this weekend.