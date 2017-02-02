First Lady Melania Trump Hires Chief of Staff, Dispels Rumors She Won’t Be Moving to White House

First Lady Melania Trump has found her right-hand woman.

Trump, 46, has appointed Lindsay Reynolds as Chief of Staff to the First Lady and Assistant to the President, according to a White House press release.

Reynolds has 14 years of D.C. experience, including serving as former associate director of the White House Visitor’s Office during the George W. Bush administration.

“It has been an honor to take on the responsibility of the position of First Lady, with its long history as an important representative of the President, our family, and the traditions of our nation around the world,” FLOTUS said in the statement.

“I am putting together a professional and highly-experienced team which will take time to do properly. I am excited to be organizing and bringing together such a dynamic and forward thinking group of individuals who will work together to make our country better for everyone.”



Trump has yet to formally announce her platform of official causes or a social schedule of events.

“I look forward to the opportunity to serve as the First Lady’s Chief of Staff,” said Reynolds. “The First Lady is thoughtfully selecting her team, establishing the Office of the First Lady and supporting her husband President Trump.”

The hire comes on the same day as not only the speculation about the first lady’s whereabouts — she hasn’t been seen in public in 12 days — but also first daughter Ivanka Trump stepping out with her father Donald Trump in a traditional first lady role — escorting the president to meet the remains of a returning fallen serviceman.

Also on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the first lady shut down rumors Trump would not be moving to the White House.