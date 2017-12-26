Melania Claus? Twitter Reacts to the First Lady's Filtered Christmas Selfie

Melania Trump was in the holiday spirit on Christmas Day — but Twitter, not so much.

The first lady was trolled on social media after she posted a selfie with a filter featuring a Santa hat and sparkling reindeer.

“#MerryChristmas,” the first lady captioned the photo, adding emojis of a Christmas tree and Santa Clause.

It wasn’t long before Trump’s post was flooded with responses, many of which criticized her for sharing a photo that some deemed inappropriate for a first lady.

Others took the selfie as an opportunity to condemn the Trump administration. Responding to the first lady’s holiday wishes, the Twitter account for the Socialist Party of Great Britain shot back, “Unless you’re one of the millions poor and deprived by wealthy scum,” in an apparent reference to the controversial GOP tax bill that passed last week.

Unless you’re one of the millions poor and deprived by wealthy scum. — The Socialist Party (@OfficialSPGB) December 25, 2017

Seriously? Oh lady, you need prayer. This looks like a pic you would have taken back in your "modeling" days. Sad! Yo husband going down!!! — Melissa Kingsley (@mbkingsley333) December 25, 2017

Maybe your account was hacked? This is pure Colbert. — Reed MacMillan (@MacMillanReed) December 26, 2017

Stay classy Melania. I miss Michelle. — The Mike Malloy Show (@MikeMalloyShow) December 25, 2017

The first lady spent the holiday with her husband, President Donald Trump, and their family at his Florida retreat in Mar-a-Lago, which is sometimes referred to as the “Winter White House.”

Looking forward to helping kids track Santa today with @NoradSanta! Wishing everyone a very Merry #Christmas Eve! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 24, 2017

The first lady also sent a Twitter message to her followers on Christmas Eve, saying she was “looking forward to helping kids track Santa today with @NoradSanta! Wishing everyone a very Merry #Christmas Eve!”