Melania Trump Once Dumped Donald After Seeing an Ex Leave His Trump Tower Apartment: New Book

Melania Trump once abruptly broke up with then-boyfriend Donald Trump when she walked into his apartment at Trump Tower at the same time a former girlfriend was exiting, according to a new book and an interview with its author.

Ronald Kessler claims in The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game that the future first lady was wary of starting a relationship with the well-known businessman after meeting him at a New York Fashion Week party in 1998, where he approached the Slovenian model then known as Melania Knauss while his own date was in the bathroom.

After declining to give out her number —but accepting his — she later called Trump and they began dating.

However, the new relationship hit an early speed bump when Melania entered his New York apartment for a planned trip to Mar-a-Lago — and spotted Donald’s ex-girlfriend and fellow model Kara Young walking out.

“He had dated Kara for almost two years, and what did Melania do? She broke up with him,” Kessler tells PEOPLE. “She said, ‘Screw that, I don’t care about all his billions of dollars, I am breaking up,’ and she called [Donald’s former butler Tony Senecal] at Mar-a-Lago to send all her clothes back.”

But in fact, Melania’s forceful response impressed Donald, and it didn’t take long for the former reality star to “woo” her back.

“The next week, she was back,” Donald’s former Mar-a-Lago butler Tony Senecal told Kessler in the book. “When she called me, her suitcases were still on the plane in New York. When they came back and she came back, I just carried them back into the mansion kind of laughing.”

Donald’s history of allegedly cheating on Melania, even after they got married and welcomed son Barron, made headlines earlier this year after reports came out that Trump’s attorney paid porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 shortly before the 2016 presidential election to keep quiet about their alleged affair.

Soon after, former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal came forward about her alleged relationship with the former Celebrity Apprentice host that she says began in June 2006 and ended in April 2007.

The White House has repeatedly denied that Trump had affairs with the women.