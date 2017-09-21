Internet Launches into Epic Argument Over Melania Trump’s $3,000 Hot Pink Dress

Melania Trump had the internet scratching its head on Wednesday not only for the topic of her U.N. speech — but for the dress she wore while delivering it.

The first lady chose a hot pink Delpozo dress with statement sleeves for the speech that focused on the dangers of bullying and the importance of setting a good example for children.

Twitter was quick to point out that her comments seemed exceptionally ironic — pointing out that her husband, President Donald Trump, often brutally attacks foes on social media.

Meanwhile, users were equally perplexed by the outfit — which retails for about $3,000 — that she wore while delivering her message.

Melania Trump, wearing a pink Delpozo designer dress worth thousands, says, "No child should ever feel hungry…"#hypocrisy #letthemeatcake https://t.co/VFIADn7yw5 — Anne Ω🌴 (@relevanne) September 20, 2017

The dress Melania Trump wore during her anti-bullying speech was puffy because it was stuffed with irony. pic.twitter.com/S9rwlJlva8 — The Incredible Sulk (@TurnUp_TheTweet) September 20, 2017

Melania addresses the UN on BULLYING wearing a shapeless pink bag. Possibly to hide the flak jacket she's wearing in case they throw things pic.twitter.com/UQipp47735 — Denise (@MoTownGamerBabe) September 20, 2017

this pink monstrosity confirms that melania's stylist is a member of the resistance tearing down the administration from within pic.twitter.com/8ay3Rx1FN1 — Democracy Diva (@democracydiva) September 20, 2017

Melania wearing a pink Snuggie as she struggles through a TelePrompter speech at the #UNGA is just too much to take. — Face of Resistance (@TheBlueApe) September 20, 2017

Melania Trump and her pink parachute need to take a hike. What a fraud. Anything about bullying from her mouth is laughable. — neko soto (@nekosoto) September 20, 2017

Dressed as a pink teletubbie, Melania tells UN, "By our own example, we must teach children to be stewards of the world they will inherit" pic.twitter.com/lEigpXybDb — Stacy Friday (@stacy_friday) September 20, 2017

Just watched Melania Trump speech. For some reason it made me think of the blueberry girl from Willy Wonka. 🤔#FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/ohOHxFdXRY — Elaine (@rosalita2740) September 20, 2017

Others, however, came to her defense — noting that the internet is doing exactly what she’s speaking against: cyberbullying.

Melinia is a very intelligent, capable woman. How can her dress effect her message? You guys are really reaching.

https://t.co/syMwXRu4B1 — Mike Sea (@WAY2manyMikes) September 20, 2017

Melania Trump gave a speech against bullying and the liberal media bullies her because of her pink dress. Speaks volumes. — Styx Einzig (@AnthonyEinzig) September 20, 2017

The first lady has long said she would like to use her platform to fight against bullying, but before Wednesday’s speech has done little to publicly advocate for the cause.

In June, she also defended her husband (via a spokesperson) after he attacked Morning Joe anchor Mika Brzezinski on Twitter, claiming she’s “low I.Q.,” “crazy,” and alleging he once saw her “bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

“When her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder,” the first lady’s spokeswoman said at the time.