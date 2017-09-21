Internet Launches into Epic Argument Over Melania Trump’s $3,000 Hot Pink Dress

Melania Trump had the internet scratching its head on Wednesday not only for the topic of her U.N. speech — but for the dress she wore while delivering it.
The first lady chose a hot pink Delpozo dress with statement sleeves for the speech that focused on the dangers of bullying and the importance of setting a good example for children.
Twitter was quick to point out that her comments seemed exceptionally ironic — pointing out that her husband, President Donald Trump, often brutally attacks foes on social media.
Meanwhile, users were equally perplexed by the outfit — which retails for about $3,000 — that she wore while delivering her message.
Others, however, came to her defense — noting that the internet is doing exactly what she’s speaking against: cyberbullying.
The first lady has long said she would like to use her platform to fight against bullying, but before Wednesday’s speech has done little to publicly advocate for the cause.
In June, she also defended her husband (via a spokesperson) after he attacked Morning Joe anchor Mika Brzezinski on Twitter, claiming she’s “low I.Q.,” “crazy,” and alleging he once saw her “bleeding badly from a face-lift.”
“When her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder,” the first lady’s spokeswoman said at the time.