'Really Fun' Melania Trump 'Can’t Go Outside' at the White House, Says French First Lady

French First Lady Brigitte Macron says Melania Trump’s life is full of restrictions.

After traveling to the White House with her husband French President Emmanuel Macron for President Donald Trump‘s first state visit this week, Brigitte told French newspaper Le Monde that Melania was “actually really fun,” according to a translation from The Guardian.

“We have the same sense of humor. We laugh a lot together,” Brigitte continued, adding that she found Melania to be “kind, charming, intelligent and very open.”

But the French first lady, 65, also added that Melania, 48, faces a tremendous amount of restrictions surrounding her day-to-day life.

She “cannot do anything,” Brigitte told Le Monde. “She can’t even open a window at the White House. She can’t go outside.”

Brigitte went on to address the public’s take on Melania, saying everything she does “is interpreted” and “over-interpreted.”

Brigitte added, “She’s someone who has a strong personality, but works hard to hide it. She laughs very easily, at everything, but shows it less than I do.”

President Trump raised eyebrows on Thursday when he revealed that he only got his wife a card for her 48th birthday.

Calling in to Fox & Friends for an interview, the president admitted, “Maybe I didn’t get her so much.”

“I tell you what, she has done — I got her a beautiful card. You know, I’m very busy to be running out looking for presents, okay! But I got her a beautiful card and some beautiful flowers and she did a fantastic job with France,” he said, referring to the state dinner the first lady hosted Tuesday night.

Following the interview, former White House photographer Pete Souza pointed out that no matter how busy he was, former President Barack Obama always got his wife more than a shout-out on a morning talk show and a card for her birthday.

“Singing Happy Birthday to the First Lady in 2013,” Souza captioned a shot of the 44th president serenading his bride.

“He always gave her a present too,” Souza added.