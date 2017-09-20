Melania Trump Was on Billboards in Croatia – Until Her Lawyers Had Them Taken Down

Melania Trump was briefly the face of an English language school in Croatia – until her lawyers found out about it.

Billboards that featured the first lady’s image and the slogan “Just imagine how far you can go with a little bit of English,” have been removed from locations throughout Croatia’s capital city, Zagreb, this week, reported the Associated Press.

According to the AP, the billboards were part of a marketing campaign for a private English language school – American Institute – in Zagreb. Trump hails from Croatia’s bordering country, Slovenia.

In a statement, Trump’s lawyer Natasa Pirc-Musar said that she is “satisfied with the fact that the school admitted that they violated the law and that they are ready to remove the billboards and (Facebook) ads.”

Added Pirc-Musar, “We are still analyzing possible further legal steps.”

The school apologized for the advertisements, with a spokeswoman telling the AP, “We are very sorry that the billboards were misunderstood as something intended to mock the U.S. first lady.”

“It was meant to be something positive, to show her as a role model.”

Despite their removal, the spokeswoman said the campaign was “very successful” and that they’d be replacing the billboards – sans Trump’s photo.

The first lady’s image has been used frequently without consent in Slovenia, according to the AP, where it is emblazoned on items from cakes to underwear.