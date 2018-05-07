After launching her “Be Best” awareness campaign on Monday, social media users were quick to point out Melania Trump’s slogan seemed similar to something Michelle Obama said years earlier.

“The three main pillars of ‘Be Best’ will include wellbeing, social media use, and opioid abuse,” the first lady said in her speech as she announced the launch of her initiative, which is aimed towards helping kids combat online bullying and the opioid epidemic.

“We can and should teach children the importance of social and self-awareness, positive relationship skills, and responsible decision making. Once a child understands these vital skills, they will be able to communicate openly with one another and instill positive feelings of mutual respect, compassion and self-esteem,” she continued.

Melania Trump

The first lady, who has previously been accused of copying one of Mrs. Obama’s speeches, was criticized once again for using language that seemed very similar to something the former first lady had said in the past.

While attending the United States of Women summit in 2016, Mrs. Obama’s advice for men who wanted to help fight for women’s empowerment was “be better.”

“So in 2016, Michelle Obama encouraged men to ‘be better,’ fast forward to 2018, Melania Trump launched ‘Be Best.’ I am not saying anything,” wrote one social media user.

While retired Congress member John Dingell simply advised the first lady to “Plagiarize Better.”

He retweeted a tweet by Lee Papa — better known as the Rude Pundit – who pointed out that the First Lady’s new booklet for the campaign, which she put out with Federal Trade Commission (FTC), also reused a page from the FTC’s booklet with the Obamas entitled “Talking to Your Kids.”

Fun fact: The White House trumpets “Talking with Kids about Being Online" as "a booklet by First Lady Melania Trump and the Federal Trade Commission." Except for an intro, it's exactly the same thing Obama's FTC put out. pic.twitter.com/AEf6F0gBbt — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) May 7, 2018

Melania Trump just launched "Be Best". In 2016, Michelle Obama encouraged men to "Be Better" pic.twitter.com/RtSz1tmETO — Michael Cappetta (@MCappetta) May 7, 2018

So In 2016, Michelle Obama encouraged men to "Be Better", fast forward to 2018, Melania Trump launched "Be Best". I am not saying anything please. — Bhadmus Hakeem (@Bhadoosky) May 7, 2018

Many social media users were also quick to point out that the first lady’s speech seemed hypocritical, given her husband’s well-documented habit of belittling and lashing out at foes on Twitter.

Why is Melania Trump's initiative being called "Be Best"?

Wouldn't it have been much clearer if it was simply called "Don't be like my husband"? — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 7, 2018

Next up, David Duke’s wife is announcing an anti-racism campaign. https://t.co/k6kLYDhbPz — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) May 7, 2018

Melania and Donald Trump

While others joked that this with Melania’s way of suggesting it would “be best” if her husband resigned.

Hey, @realDonaldTrump, it is clear that at this point, even Melania Trump realizes that your resignation would Be Best for everyone. — Edan Clay 🌊 (@EdanClay) May 7, 2018

Melania Trump’s new slogan is “be best.” As in, “it would be best if Donald Trump resigned.” — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 7, 2018

The first lady has long faced criticism over her pledge to combat the rise of cyberbullying, which she initially made in the final days before her husband won the election in November 2016.

Critics have called the first lady hypocritical for adopting the cause, given the president’s well-documented habit of using degrading and even racist nicknames online.

Some critics— such as Philippe Reines, a one-time spokesman to Trump’s 2016 opponent, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton — have also called the first lady out for having joined her husband in questioning whether Barack Obama was born in the United States.

Never forget: When Melania had a chance to “Be Best” she chose ”Be a Birther”https://t.co/zpo8rVtpS3 via @youtube — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) May 7, 2018

Shooting down critiques of the president’s social media habits, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters on Monday, “the idea that you are trying to blame cyber bullying on the president is ridiculous.”