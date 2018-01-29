Melania Trump Will Attend Her Husband's First State of the Union Address After Canceled Davos Trip

Melania Trump will be on hand to support her husband during his first State of the Union address on Tuesday evening.

During Monday’s briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed the first lady’s attendance and added that all of the president’s children would also be there, with the exception of his 11-year-old son, Barron.

The news comes after the first lady abruptly canceled a planned trip to Davos, Switzerland, with President Trump last week amid allegations that he had an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels. (Trump has denied the claims through his lawyer Michael Cohen.) The change of plans — and the fact that the first lady reportedly traveled to West Palm Beach, Florida, instead, according to CNN — stirred speculation about a possible rift between the first couple.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

At the State of the Union, the first lady will be seated in a box with her and the president’s special guests, who were announced by the White House on Monday and include retired Marine Cpl. Matthew Bradford, who was blinded and lost his legs while deployed in Iraq; Celestino “CJ” Martinez, an Air Force veteran and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent who, the White House says, is responsible for the arrests of more than 100 MS-13 gang members; and Ryan Holets, a police officer from Albuquerque, New Mexico, who was shot on duty; among several others.

“All of them represent the unbreakable American spirit and will inspire our country,” Sanders told reporters at Monday’s briefing.