Melania Trump Vies for Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Heart in Hilarious Jimmy Kimmel Live! Spoof

Arie Luyendyk, Jr. has a surprising new suitor on The Bachelor: First Lady Melania Trump.

On Tuesday, Jimmy Kimmel Live! imagined a world in which the 47-year-old former model would join the hit ABC dating reality show, debuting a satirical clip in the closing moments of his monologue.

The montage was inspired by news that the first lady cancelled plans to join husband Donald Trump on his upcoming trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland — a move that came amid allegations that the president had an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels in 2006. (Mrs. Trump’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, told PEOPLE that the first lady cancelled the trip due to “too many scheduling and logistical issues.”)

Monday was also the Trumps’ 13th wedding anniversary — though neither celebrated the occasion publicly, breaking from tradition.

“While Melania may not be heading to Switzerland this weekend, she about to take a journey — an amazing journey — that we can all share with her… Monday nights on ABC,” Kimmel, 50, said, introducing the clip.

In the edit, previous interviews of the first lady talking about her husband were sliced in to make it appear as if she were talking about Luyendyk.

“He’s a gentleman. We have a great relationship and I think that’s very important,” she said. “I don’t want to change him and he doesn’t want to change me.”

Spoiler alert though: the relationship doesn’t work and Mrs. Trump misses her chance at getting Luyendyk’s final rose. “Don’t feel sorry for me, I can handle everything,” she said. “Oh poor Melania… don’t feel sorry for me!”

Donald Trump and Melania Trump Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

Though Kimmel’s clip was all in good fun, the Trumps’ marriage has come under renewed scrutiny amid Daniels’ allegations. On Jan. 12, the Wall Street Journal reported that a lawyer for Trump arranged a $130,000 payment to Daniels a month before the 2016 election so she’d keep quiet about an alleged sexual encounter.

And in the newly released transcript of In Touch magazine’s shelved 2011 interview with Daniels, the adult film star detailed a sexual encounter in July 2006 that started an “ongoing relationship” with Trump through late 2009 or early 2010. She also said Trump brushed off questions about his wife, telling Daniels during their first alleged tryst, “Oh, don’t worry about her.”

Before the previously unpublished interview transcript was unearthed, Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen released a statement earlier this month on Daniels’ behalf, in which she said allegations that she had a sexual or romantic affair with Trump were “completely false.”

Cohen has also denied that Daniels was paid off for her silence or that she and Trump ever had a sexual relationship.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

Michael Wolff, author of the explosive recent book Fire and Fury, also stirred speculation that the Trumps are unhappily married when he wrote that the president and first lady keep separate bedrooms at the White House.

A source close to the Trump family previously told PEOPLE that the president and the first lady have separate bedrooms in their private homes as well. “She wants her own privacy,” the source said. “Plus, he keeps odd hours.”

The president has generally denied claims made in Fire and Fury, calling the book “phony” and “full of lies, misrepresentation, and sources that don’t exist.”

A rep for the first lady denied the separate-bedroom claims last March, telling Us Weekly, “It’s unfortunate that you are going to feature unnamed ‘sources’ that have provided fictional accounts.”