Melania Trump, Anti-Cyberbullying Advocate, Defends Husband’s Twitter Attack: ‘He Will Punch Back 10 Times Harder’

Days before her husband was elected president, Melania Trump vowed that, if she became first lady, she would work to end the “absolutely unacceptable” social media bullying in America.

But on Thursday, she chose to side with the person being widely condemned as a bully.

The first lady was quick to defend her husband, President Donald Trump, after he launched a vicious and personal Twitter attack against Morning Joe co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough.

His comments about Brzezinski — he called her “low I.Q.,” “crazy” and ridiculed her for allegedly having a face lift — drew particular ire and joined the long list of times the president has singled out female journalists for their looks.

The first lady, who also promised in November to be a strong advocate for women and children, released a statement of support for her husband Thursday morning.

“When her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder,” said a spokeswoman for Melania Trump, per a tweet from CNN senior White House reporter Jeff Zeleny.

Melania Trump has yet to release a formal plan for her anti-cyberbullying effort.

The first lady “continues to be thoughtful about it, and we look forward to announcing something in the coming weeks,” spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham tells PEOPLE.

Last month, Grisham told USA Today that specifics on any proposed initiatives are still in the works.

“Mrs. Trump is being very thoughtful when it comes to building out her initiatives,” Grisham said, noting that the first lady was taking her time hiring people because she values “quality over quantity.”

On Fox News’ Outnumbered, co-host Meghan McCain took heated issue with a fellow co-host who admiringly likened Trump’s tweets to a “sick burn.”

“I’m sorry. We have a first lady whose platform is cyberbullying. It’s a very real thing. Teenagers commit suicide around the country over being cyberbullied and we have a president who is doing that,” McCain said.

“It looks hypocritical that he’s still doing this while it’s our first lady’s platform, so the idea of ‘sick burns’ — it actually can be quite more serious than that. This, to me, falls in the category of cyberbullying.”