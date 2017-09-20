Melania Trump Gives Anti-Bullying Speech at the U.N. and Twitter Erupts: ‘Start with Your Husband’

First Lady Melania Trump spoke out against bullying at a U.N. luncheon on Wednesday — in a speech the Twitterverse found more than a little ironic.

“It remains our generation’s moral imperative to take responsibility for what our children learn. We must turn our focus right now to the message and content they are exposed to on a daily basis — social media, the bullying,” she said at an event for spouses of world leaders at the U.S. Mission to the United Nations.

“When we join together as parents caring for children, whether they live in our own families, across the street, across the nation, or across the globe, we claim our responsibility to the next generation to ensure they are prepared to accept the torch of leadership for the world of tomorrow.”

The first lady, who is the mother to President Donald Trump‘s youngest son, 11-year-old Barron, also spoke about the importance of setting a good example for children.

“The most important and joyous role I ever had is to be a mother to a young son,” she said to an audience that included Sophie Trudeau (the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau), and Brigitte Macron of France (the wife of French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron, whom the president awkwardly praised for her “good shape” in a July meeting.)

“We must teach each other the values of empathy and communication … kindness, mindfulness, integrity and leadership, which can only be taught by example,” the first lady also said while wearing a voluminous pink Delpozo dress, which retails for approximately $3,000.

Twitter was quick to point out that her comments seemed exceptionally ironic, considering her husband often uses social media to bash critics in harsh personal terms.

Melania Trump's United Nations speech preached about setting an example for our children and preventing bullying… Start with your husband pic.twitter.com/Lq3u2eGoic — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) September 20, 2017

Melania Trump talking about cyber bullying when her husband is the absolute worst offender is just Twilight Zone worthy. Disturbing family. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) September 20, 2017

"That thing my husband does? Don't do it. Also, please don't tell him I said that. He's a bully."

– Melania anti-bullying speech, basically. https://t.co/jDA4TaXRBI — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) September 20, 2017

Melania Trump is seriously talking about helping the less fortunate, dignity, moral clarity & cyber bullying? She's married to the opposite. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) September 20, 2017

"Melania Trump to condemn bullying?!?"

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH!!!!

::wipes tear::

Will this air on Comedy Central? https://t.co/jDA4TaXRBI — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) September 20, 2017

Melania Trump talking to the UN about anti-bullying only proves that she, like most wives, tunes out everything her husband says. — Ham on Wry (@realHamOnWry) September 20, 2017

Is there a presidential exemption?https://t.co/M5a17090Kw — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) September 20, 2017

The first lady has long said she would like to use her platform to fight against bullying, but before Wednesday’s speech has done little to publicly advocate for the cause.

In June, she also defended her husband (via a spokesperson) after he attacked Morning Joe anchor Mika Brzezinski on Twitter, claiming she’s “low I.Q.,” “crazy,” and alleging he once saw her “bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

“When her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder,” the first lady’s spokeswoman said at the time.