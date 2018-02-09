SNL’s Cecily Strong Says Melania Trump Likes Alec Baldwin’s Impression of the President  

President Donald Trump may despise Alec Baldwin‘s recurring SNL impersonation of him, but according to Cecily Strong, First Lady Melania Trump is a fan.

After recently telling Jimmy Fallon that Melania liked Strong’s own impression of her, the Saturday Night Live star elaborated on her story when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live this week.

“You did hear through the grapevine that Melania Trump likes your impersonation of her,” host Andy Cohen asked Strong.

“Well, I didn’t hear she likes the impersonation, that was taken out of context,” Strong clarified. “I heard she likes the show and likes Alec doing Trump and likes the show.”

“She must like my impersonation too, I guess,” Strong added jokingly.

During an appearance last week on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Strong recalled briefly meeting the first lady when Trump, then the Republican presidential nominee, controversially hosted SNL in 2015.

Strong said that later, during a dinner for the show, Melania “pointed at me when she walked in, and then I think [Donald Trump] said, ‘She likes your impression.’ ”

“I’ve heard it through the grapevine that she watches the show and likes it,” Strong added.