Did Melania Just Swat Trump's Hand Again? Twitter Sure Thinks So

Melania Trump’s sleight of hand may be improving.
As the first lady and President Trump departed the White House for Ohio on Monday afternoon, some eagle-eyed Twitter users thought they spotted Mrs. Trump ever so subtly evading her husband’s latest hand-holding efforts.
A video shared by NBC News shows Trump appearing to fumble for his wife’s hand — which was tucked inside the coat draped over her shoulders — as the first couple walk toward the plane.
After Trump fails to make hand-to-hand contact, the pair awkwardly stop in their tracks for a moment before Trump moves to his wife’s other side and later places his hand on her back, guiding her toward the plane.
Under normal circumstances, the moment would have gone unnoticed. But ever since the first lady was caught on camera clearly swatting away her husband’s hand during a trip to Tel Aviv, Israel, last May, critics have been on high alert for similar incidents.
Plus, the first couple’s marriage has recently been under heightened scrutiny after it was reported last month that Trump allegedly had an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels in 2006 while he was married to the first lady. (Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen has denied the president had an affair with Daniels.)
Here are some of Twitter’s theories on Monday’s possible brush-off.
After touching down in Cincinnati, the Trumps went their separate ways, with the first lady making an appearance at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
According to a pool report, Mrs. Trump, accompanied by counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, first listened to doctors discuss the problems of neonatal abstinence syndrome, a condition caused by an infant’s exposure to drugs in the womb.
Later, the first lady visited the hospital playroom, where she watched children paint and play the board game Sorry.
The first lady — with her yellow coat still draped over her shoulders — played with the kids for about 15 minutes, and gave each child a Valentine’s day card with a small illustration of the White House and her signature.
The first lady also joined in on the game of Sorry, asking one child to “show me how to do this.”