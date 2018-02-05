Did Melania Just Swat Trump's Hand Again? Twitter Sure Thinks So

Melania Trump’s sleight of hand may be improving.

As the first lady and President Trump departed the White House for Ohio on Monday afternoon, some eagle-eyed Twitter users thought they spotted Mrs. Trump ever so subtly evading her husband’s latest hand-holding efforts.

A video shared by NBC News shows Trump appearing to fumble for his wife’s hand — which was tucked inside the coat draped over her shoulders — as the first couple walk toward the plane.

After Trump fails to make hand-to-hand contact, the pair awkwardly stop in their tracks for a moment before Trump moves to his wife’s other side and later places his hand on her back, guiding her toward the plane.

Under normal circumstances, the moment would have gone unnoticed. But ever since the first lady was caught on camera clearly swatting away her husband’s hand during a trip to Tel Aviv, Israel, last May, critics have been on high alert for similar incidents.

Plus, the first couple’s marriage has recently been under heightened scrutiny after it was reported last month that Trump allegedly had an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels in 2006 while he was married to the first lady. (Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen has denied the president had an affair with Daniels.)

Here are some of Twitter’s theories on Monday’s possible brush-off.

I have realized that Melania wears her coats draped over her shoulders because it makes it impossible for Donald to hold her hand — totalwench (@totalwench) February 5, 2018

Not when her purpose is to keep her hands hidden in case Trump wants to hold one of them for show. — laurie crocker (@CrockerLaurie) February 5, 2018

Melania is totally p____d off at her fake husband. In Florida she came down stairs of plane and walked right past him. Now they are in Ohio. He tried to take her hand and she pulled away. Stormy Daniels has blown up the marriage. I hope she sues for divorce. pic.twitter.com/wSHdy8x8bL — Jo Spencer (@JoSpencer77) February 5, 2018

Melania simply doesn't want to hold this man's hand (who can blame her). It's clear and obvious and not the first time. She's trapped!! Poor woman, she knows she can't leave him, separate or divorce him even if she wants. A person who marries for money usually earns every penny. — Charlie Caissie (@CNCaissie) February 5, 2018

Look at him move her about like a prop. — Kathy Horn (@ChangeMakerPR) February 5, 2018

Notice she keeps purse in hand of arm closest to him — Indivisible916 (@IndivisibleTRSN) February 5, 2018

It is very clear Melania prefer her handbag in the hand next to him. At a state visit where they had picked it up she got a bouqet of flowers and sure enough it went in the hand next to him 😉 — AWestbom (@AWestbom) February 5, 2018

I always wondered why Melania wore her coat in such a stupid manner. I’ve never seen any woman consistently wear every coat like that. Now I know why! So Trump can’t ever grab her hand! Ha! Wearing a coat like that seems uncomfortable but look at the alternative. #coatskills — Christie Chappell 🌊 Proud Resister 🌊 (@OhSweetCinna) February 5, 2018

Melania dodged Trump's attempts to hold her hand, wasn't able to dodge the 'I didn't cheat' arm drape — Gavlar 🥔🥔🍅🍅 (@Gavlar) February 5, 2018

Ha! Ha! But for about 5 seconds he had her hand! Then she blocks his move and she gains control again. WooHoo Melania 1 trump 0 — Karen Sather (@swirlgal01) February 5, 2018

After touching down in Cincinnati, the Trumps went their separate ways, with the first lady making an appearance at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

According to a pool report, Mrs. Trump, accompanied by counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, first listened to doctors discuss the problems of neonatal abstinence syndrome, a condition caused by an infant’s exposure to drugs in the womb.

Later, the first lady visited the hospital playroom, where she watched children paint and play the board game Sorry.

The first lady — with her yellow coat still draped over her shoulders — played with the kids for about 15 minutes, and gave each child a Valentine’s day card with a small illustration of the White House and her signature.

The first lady also joined in on the game of Sorry, asking one child to “show me how to do this.”