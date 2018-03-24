Melania Joins Trump Amid Cheating Scandals as Family Leaves D.C. Ahead of March for Our Lives

As half a million students head to Washington, D.C. on Saturday for the March for Our Lives rally, President Donald Trump skipped town to spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago golf resort in Florida.

The 71-year-old former Celebrity Apprentice host was photographed alongside wife Melania Trump and their 12-year-old son Baron Trump disembarking Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport late Friday evening.

Their family trip also comes as Donald is embroiled in allegations that he had affairs with two women, porn star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal, while married to Melania in 2006. The White House has denied both affairs.

Earlier in the day, the first lady chose to leave the White House on Friday without her husband — again. Though the official White House schedule stated that the first couple planned to depart the White House together aboard Marine One to Joint Base Andrews, Mrs. Trump opted to depart Washington, D.C. solo following her speech honoring “women of courage” at an event on Friday, CNN reported.

Donald Trump departs from the South Lawn of the White House on Marine One, Friday Cheriss May/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Melania Trump presents a 2018 International Women of Courage Award to Dr. Feride Rushiti of Kosovo SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

When asked about the change of plans, a rep for the first lady simply told PEOPLE: “Mrs. Trump is here at Mar-a-Lago.”

Meanwhile, the president shared a photo of himself arriving at the Maryland military facility alone on Instagram.

The father of five is expected to remain at Mar-a-Lago for the weekend. The first lady is scheduled to stay for at least a week while Barron is on his spring break vacation.

On Thursday, CNN aired a headline-making sit-down with McDougal, in which she apologized to the first lady for the alleged 10-month sexual relationship. “What can you say except, I’m sorry? I’m sorry. I wouldn’t want it done to me, I’m sorry,” McDougal, 46, said as she fought back tears. “I know it’s the wrong thing to do.”

McDougal has filed suit against American Media, Inc., the company that owns The National Enquirer, to get out of an agreement blocking her from speaking about her alleged affair with the now-president. Daniels has also sued Trump to end her 2016 nondisclosure agreement on her own alleged relationship with the former businessman.

A source close to Melania recently told PEOPLE that the first lady is “furious” over the nonstop controversies engulfing the White House and her husband’s presidency. “What’s happening is exactly what she didn’t want to happen,” the source said. “They’ve literally become like the Kardashians: scandals, divorces, headlines.”

New York City students participating in National Walkout Day on March 14 JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Saturday’s March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C. will see students calling for legislation “to effectively address the gun violence issues that are rampant in our country.”

The event was planned by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students Jaclyn Corin, Cameron Kasky, David Hogg, Emma Gonzalez and Alex Wind within days of the Feb. 14 mass shooting at the Parkland, Florida school, which left 17 of their classmates dead.

Already the event has expanded to include more than 800 “sibling marches” in cities around the world.

President Trump — who had claimed he would have rushed into the Florida school shooting, even if he wasn’t armed — was reminded of that fact by comedian and talk show host Stephen Colbert on Friday.

“Hey @realdonaldtrump I thought you said you’d run TOWARD the kids, not away from them!,” Colbert tweeted, linking out to an article about the president’s Mar-a-Lago getaway.