Melania and Ivanka Trump Mocked for Women’s History Month Tweets: 'Your Words Mean Nothing'

Melania and Ivanka Trump acknowledged the start on Women’s History Month on Twitter this week, but their messages fell flat with many social media users — who quickly pointed out their close connection to the president, and his eyebrow-raising personal history with women.

“As we celebrate #WomensHistoryMonth we reflect on women’s incredible contributions to our Nation,” Ivanka Trump wrote on social media on Tuesday.

“We honor women’s legacy of achievements—from pioneering innovations & strengthening our communities to leading in business & politics. Women write America’s proud & thriving history,” she added.

Although Ivanka has spoken out about the importance of paid family leave, last week she refused to answer a question about the numerous women who have accused her father of sexual misconduct, calling the inquiry “inappropriate.”

In October 2016, just weeks before the presidential election, a now-infamous video was released showing Trump boasting to Billy Bush in 2005 of sexually assaulting women. In it, Trump said that because he’s a star he can “grab them by the pussy.” Days later, Trump denied he ever did those things during the second presidential debate, and dismissed the comments as “locker room talk.” Melania Trump also went on record as saying the comments were simply “boy talk.”

Since 2016, 19 women alleged on the record that Trump had touched, grabbed or kissed them without their permission. Trump has long denied the claims.

“And your legacy, do you think about that?” wrote one social media user to Ivanka. “Where, WHERE, are the women you have championed and empowered? Wouldn’t ONE of them have come out to talk about how you have improved their life by now? You don’t get to ‘champion’ this month. You are complicit in this administration.”

While another social media dissed her by saying, “Another vapid word salad from the whisper grifter.”

The First Lady faced similar criticism for her Women’s History Month tweet on Thursday.

“March starts #WomensHistoryMonth, a time to celebrate the ways American women have historically changed & continue to shape our society. As we also recognize #RedCrossMonth, we see the result of one woman’s call to action through the humanitarian relief efforts of the @Redcross,” she wrote.

One Twitter user wrote, “You are nothing more than a scared woman who can’t even stand up to her own husband. The biggest bully out there. Your words mean nothing!!! Your actions are the only things we would ever believe. #DoSomething #WomensHistoryMonth.”

Of course, not everybody on social media spoke out against the two Trump women.

Wrote one social media user, “Melania you will be one of the best first ladies we have had in history. You’ve got 7 years left to top that list though…thank you for all you’ve done behind the scenes and cameras.”

Speaking up for Ivanka, another social media user wrote, “God bless you Ivanka! Ignore the haters!”

Although the President has yet to share his thoughts about Women’s History Month on social media, he has previously shared that he doesn’t consider himself a feminist.

“I wouldn’t say I’m a feminist,” the 71-year-old said during an interview with Piers Morgan in January. “I mean, I think that would be, maybe, going too far.”

President Trump has declared he is NOT a feminist.

He tells me: ‘No, I wouldn't say I'm a feminist. I mean, I think that would be, maybe, going too far. I'm for women, I'm for men, I’m for everyone.'

He continued, “I’m for women, I’m for men, I’m for everyone. I think people have to go out, they have to go out and really do it, and they have to win. And women are doing great, and I’m happy about that.”

He added, “But I have tremendous respect for women. And I think you know that very well because you know me because you’ve spent a long period of time with me. You see all of the women I have working around me and working with me. Tremendous respect for women.”