Melania and Ivanka Trump Trolled for MLK Day Tweets After President’s ‘S--thole’ Comment

Melania Trump is facing criticism on Twitter for her Martin Luther King Jr. Day tweet saying the U.S. is currently striving for “equality and justice for all.”
“Today we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. & his service to this great country. I am honored to be First Lady of a nation that continually strives for equality & justice for all. # MLKDay,” the first lady wrote on Monday.
The message came days after President Donald Trump reportedly dismissed Haiti, El Salvador and some African nations as “s–thole” countries in an immigration meeting with lawmakers on Thursday. Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, who was present during the meeting, has gone on record confirming the president made those remarks. Trump, meanwhile, has denied using the vulgar language.
While some commenters responded positively to the first lady’s tweet, many critics were quick to note that her husband’s words and actions since taking office have done nothing to promote equality in the United States.
“Unless you’re from a s–thole country,” one user replied to the first lady, while another added: “You might want to talk to your husband about equality and justice for all.”
Here’s what others are saying:
Trump’s daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, was also slammed on Twitter for her MLK Day tweet, with many critics calling her “complicit” in her father’s agenda.
“Until you actively condemn your father’s words and actions, you are complicit,” one user responded. “You don’t get to play both sides.”
“Get his name out of your mouth,” said another, regarding Ivanka’s reference to King. “You are a significant player in an Administration which enacts policy and executes orders every day that run 100% counter to the life and work of Dr. King. You should be ashamed but if you can’t manage that, at least be quiet.”