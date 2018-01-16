Melania and Ivanka Trump Trolled for MLK Day Tweets After President’s ‘S--thole’ Comment

Melania Trump is facing criticism on Twitter for her Martin Luther King Jr. Day tweet saying the U.S. is currently striving for “equality and justice for all.”

“Today we honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. & his service to this great country. I am honored to be First Lady of a nation that continually strives for equality & justice for all. # MLKDay,” the first lady wrote on Monday.

The message came days after President Donald Trump reportedly dismissed Haiti, El Salvador and some African nations as “s–thole” countries in an immigration meeting with lawmakers on Thursday. Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, who was present during the meeting, has gone on record confirming the president made those remarks. Trump, meanwhile, has denied using the vulgar language.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

While some commenters responded positively to the first lady’s tweet, many critics were quick to note that her husband’s words and actions since taking office have done nothing to promote equality in the United States.

“Unless you’re from a s–thole country,” one user replied to the first lady, while another added: “You might want to talk to your husband about equality and justice for all.”

Here’s what others are saying:

You are an enabler to a disgusting bigot who only seeks to enrich himself & you turn your head while he disgraces not only our country, but your own marriage. I bet you know little about MLK. You & your words are meaningless — Serabbi (@Serabbi) January 16, 2018

Seriously? This is a parody account right? 😂😂😂 Your hubby used a racist slur against a group of nations whose citizens are black, many of whom have come here to live & wants to deport brown young adults brought here as children. Please. Start at home with these platitudes. — janeshort (@jeanthorpe) January 16, 2018

Do you even understand the irony here? #Resist #ImpeachTrump — Dev Scully (@ScullyDevin) January 16, 2018

Thanks for making me spit my coffee out, Mrs. Trump, after reading your hypocrisy. Maybe when you & your husband actually practice what you pretend to be, you can say this again.😒 — Cyndi Jones (@lunarain0) January 16, 2018

🤣Seriously, you couldn't have written this. Everything 45 says is NOT for equality and justice for all. — Gwendolyn Robertson (@catcall1) January 16, 2018

You stood by your husband while he accused America’s first black president of not being a US citizen. https://t.co/vu7q8TalTJ — Candidate Romney (@MoMoneyMitt) January 15, 2018

Trump’s daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, was also slammed on Twitter for her MLK Day tweet, with many critics calling her “complicit” in her father’s agenda.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was one of the world’s great heroes. Today we honor his profound life and legacy. #MLKDay https://t.co/VIXfTpGXT4 pic.twitter.com/5n0dJKXJ94 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 15, 2018

Until you actively condemn your father's words and actions, you are complicit. You don't get to play both sides. — Tweez (@Lukethomas101) January 15, 2018

You are a significant player in an Administration which enacts policy and executes orders every day that run 100% counter to the life and work of Dr. King. You should be ashamed but if you can’t manage that, at least be quiet. — Amanda Guinzburg (@Guinz) January 15, 2018

Oh please. You have no idea who he was and what he stood for!! No idea at all 😡 — Linda Robinson (@rindalobinson) January 15, 2018

One word complict. — Carol Loughlin (@cnloughlin) January 15, 2018

“Until you actively condemn your father’s words and actions, you are complicit,” one user responded. “You don’t get to play both sides.”

“Get his name out of your mouth,” said another, regarding Ivanka’s reference to King. “You are a significant player in an Administration which enacts policy and executes orders every day that run 100% counter to the life and work of Dr. King. You should be ashamed but if you can’t manage that, at least be quiet.”