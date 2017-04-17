People

Politics

The Internet Can’t Get Over Melania Nudging President Trump During the National Anthem

The 139th annual White House Easter Egg Roll has given the internet plenty to talk about—including a classic moment between First Lady Melania Trump and her husband President Donald Trump.

As the pair stood at attention for the singing of the National Anthem, Melania and son Barron raised their hands to their hearts, in the traditional display of respect. It appeared that FLOTUS Melania executed an exceptionally subtle nudge for the president, who quickly placed his palm on his chest, as he’s always done in the past.

This time, however, keen-eyed viewers of the broadcast were quick to pick up on this small exchange between the pair, and it’s become a an online obsession for conversation and jokes.

This article originally appeared in Time.com