The Internet Can’t Get Over Melania Nudging President Trump During the National Anthem

The 139th annual White House Easter Egg Roll has given the internet plenty to talk about—including a classic moment between First Lady Melania Trump and her husband President Donald Trump.

As the pair stood at attention for the singing of the National Anthem, Melania and son Barron raised their hands to their hearts, in the traditional display of respect. It appeared that FLOTUS Melania executed an exceptionally subtle nudge for the president, who quickly placed his palm on his chest, as he’s always done in the past.

*Anthem plays*

Trump: oh I know this song! Melania: *nudge* Trump: I know, I was just seeing if you would notice.. pic.twitter.com/BkJFzPrTMs — Tareq (@EdrisMeAs_Tareq) April 17, 2017

The subtle nudge from Melania reminding Trump to put his hand over his heart for the National Anthem pic.twitter.com/iswL9YMVWv — Lis Power (@LisPower1) April 17, 2017

best nudge ever tbh pic.twitter.com/nax2qKJAEJ — jeff in real life (@thecultureofme) April 17, 2017

This time, however, keen-eyed viewers of the broadcast were quick to pick up on this small exchange between the pair, and it’s become a an online obsession for conversation and jokes.

