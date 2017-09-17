Social Media Is Calling This the Most Awkward Moment Between Melania and Donald Trump

Another seemingly awkward attempt at a public display of affection between First Lady Melania Trump and President Donald Trump is under the Twitter microscope.

At a Friday night event held at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Melania gave a speech introducing her husband. The president thanked her by firmly shaking her hand and motioning for her to sit down by guiding her off the stage with his arm.

Social media users were quick to call the moment awkward.

“By far the most awkward husband/wife encounter I’ve evr witnessed was just now when Trump shook Melania’s hand at the podium,” wrote one Twitter user as video the incident went viral. “Hug her, dude!”

Another commented, “Nothing says I love you my wife like a firm handshake and false pleasantries.”

The US First Lady introduces her husband on stage at an event at Joint Base Andrews. He thanks her with a handshake. pic.twitter.com/fPQNoMpnWa — Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) September 15, 2017

By far the most awkward husband/wife encounter I've evr witnessed was just now when Trump shook Melania's hand at the podium. Hug her, dude! — natalie (@nataliehaddad_) September 15, 2017

Nothing says I love you my wife like a firm handshake and false pleasantries. Guess he won't have an Al Gore moment.#TheResistance https://t.co/kZwvmWMXOD — Grant Stern (@grantstern) September 16, 2017

Did he give a slight push out the way? pic.twitter.com/Dh6iT8DAAy — Diya Khothule (@BKLYN_Diya) September 16, 2017

my husband and I just shook hands goodnight just to try it and OMG IT IS SO WEIRD!!!! WTH?!?!? — Megan Mak. (@meggitymak) September 16, 2017

At Andrews Air Force Base, Trump greets his wife, Melania, with a handshake. Their's is a financial ARRANGEMENT, not a marriage. pic.twitter.com/4DoLsyNnLy — Cornelia (@PaladinCornelia) September 16, 2017

Ah yes, a handshake, so intimate, thank you very much husband sir, my misery is palpable, solid deal sir — MelaniaTrumpFLOTUS (@TrumpFlotus) September 16, 2017

Trump greets Melania with a polite handshake and, didn't you notice, a firm shove offstage. https://t.co/OVc7PLcC0x — Linda Wouldn't Know (@Lindlee) September 16, 2017

This isn’t the first time Twitter has pointed out a questionable PDA exchange between the Trumps. In May, Melania appeared to swat the president’s hand away as he reached for it when they arrived Tel Aviv, Israel.

That moment came not long after the first lady’s verified personal Twitter account liked a tweet about her dramatic change in facial expressions at the January Inauguration when she smiled, then scowled, after the president glanced in her direction. In his anti-Trump tweet, writer Andy Ostroy joked: “Seems the only #Wall @realDonaldTrump‘s built is the one between him and @FLOTUS #Melania #trump.”

The tweet was un-liked after Twitter caught on, and Melania’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, later told PEOPLE “The First Lady wasn’t aware of any of this until I brought it to her attention. It isn’t her primary account and we have since changed the passwords.”