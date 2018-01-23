Where Were the Cutesy Tweets from Melania and Donald Trump on Their 13th Wedding Anniversary?

Past presidents and first ladies have often taken to social media to celebrate their birthdays and wedding anniversaries, giving the American people rare glimpses into their private lives and marriages.

But here again, the Trumps have bucked tradition.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump marked their 13th wedding anniversary on Monday, but neither celebrated the occasion on social media.

Trump did fire off a few tweets that day, but only to slam Democrats on Capitol Hill over the deal to reopen the government following a brief shutdown. “Big win for Republicans as Democrats cave on Shutdown,” he wrote late Monday.

Mrs. Trump’s most recent tweet came on another commemorative day — the one-year anniversary of her husband’s inauguration. “This has been a year filled with many wonderful moments,” the first lady tweeted Saturday. “I’ve enjoyed the people I’ve been lucky enough to meet throughout our great country & the world!”

The first lady’s tweet included a photo of herself — notably not with her husband but with a military escort.

Rob Carr/Getty

According to The Washington Post, the Trumps were not spotted celebrating in Washington, D.C., on Monday night either, though the newspaper noted that the couple rarely dine outside the White House when they’re in town. It also seems unlikely that the Trumps will have a belated celebration, considering the first lady just cancelled plans to join her husband on his upcoming trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Mrs. Trump’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, told PEOPLE that the first lady cancelled the trip due to “too many scheduling and logistical issues.”

The lack of Twitter love on the Trumps’ anniversary was a stark contrast to Barack and Michelle Obama’s social media messages on the former first lady’s birthday last week.

Mrs. Obama took to her Instagram on Wednesday to show off flowers and card she received from her husband, while he marked the day with a sweet photo post on his Instagram.

“You’re not only my wife and the mother of my children, you’re my best friend,” the former president wrote. “I love your strength, your grace, and your determination. And I love you more each day.”

On their 25th wedding anniversary in October, Obama surprised his wife with a romantic video message during her talk with Shonda Rhimes at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women in Philadelphia.

“The idea that you would put up with me for a quarter of a century is a remarkable testament to what a saintly, wonderful, patient person you are,” he told his wife at the time.

The former first couple have marked their wedding anniversaries and birthdays on social media many times through the years, as have former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush and their wives.

Twenty-three years and still going strong. Here's to many more. #HappyAnniversary pic.twitter.com/EdEvqUF0s7 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 3, 2015

Happy 20th anniversary, Barack. Thank you for being an incredible partner, friend, and father every day. I love you! –mo — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 3, 2012

Twenty years ago today, I married the love of my life and my best friend. Happy anniversary, Michelle. -bo — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 3, 2012

Seventy years ago this very day, Barbara Pierce of Rye, NY made me the happiest, and luckiest, man on earth. pic.twitter.com/rgZqpL9XfE — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) January 6, 2015

The Trumps’ marriage is under renewed scrutiny amid allegations that Trump had an affair with porn star Stormy Daniels in 2006 while he was married to Melania. On Jan. 12, the Wall Street Journal reported that a lawyer for Trump arranged a $130,000 payment to Daniels a month before the 2016 election so she’d keep quiet about an alleged sexual encounter.

And in the newly released transcript of In Touch magazine’s shelved 2011 interview with Daniels, the adult film star details a sexual encounter in July 2006 that started an “ongoing relationship” with Trump through late 2009 or early 2010. She also said Trump brushed off questions about his wife, telling Daniels during their first alleged tryst, “Oh, don’t worry about her.”

Before the previously unpublished interview transcript was unearthed, Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen released a statement earlier this month on Daniels’ behalf, in which she said allegations that she had a sexual or romantic affair with Trump were “completely false.”

Cohen has also denied that Daniels was paid off for her silence or that she and Trump ever had a sexual relationship.

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

Michael Wolff, author of the explosive recent book Fire and Fury, also stirred speculation that the Trumps are unhappily married when he wrote that the president and first lady keep separate bedrooms at the White House.

A source close to the Trump family tells PEOPLE that Donald and Melania Trump have separate bedrooms in their private homes as well. “She wants her own privacy,” the source says. “Plus, he keeps odd hours.”

The president has generally denied claims made in Fire and Fury, calling the book “phony” and “full of lies, misrepresentation, and sources that don’t exist.”

A rep for the first lady denied the separate-bedroom claims last March, telling Us Weekly, “It’s unfortunate that you are going to feature unnamed ‘sources’ that have provided fictional accounts.”