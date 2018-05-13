Meghan McCain Honors Mom Cindy's 'Courage' Amid Dad's Health Battle: 'You’re the Epitome of Class'

Meghan McCain is honoring mom Cindy as the “epitome of class, grace and courage.”

The View co-host, 33, shared a sweet Mother’s Day tribute on Sunday, posting a mother-daughter photo on Instagram.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my mama @cindymccain,” she wrote. “I love you so much, you’re the epitome of class, grace and courage. I don’t know what We would do without you.💜🌼🦋🌺🌸🌵⭐”

The duo have been strongly supporting Sen. John McCain, who is battling brain cancer. Meghan recently said that if she’s not on The View, she’s probably “just hanging out with my dad and my mom.”

“My dad’s doing well,” Meghan said after the senator recently underwent surgery due to an intestinal infection. “I want to thank everyone at Mayo Clinic, especially his doctors and nurses. I think it just takes a really special person to become a doctor or a nurse because I could never do it and it’s a really amazing thing.”

Meghan took aim at White House special assistant Kelly Sadler on The View this week for her “despicable” alleged comments regarding her father. She appeared on the show Friday with a message for Sadler, who reportedly said of McCain’s opposition to President Donald Trump‘s nominee for CIA director, Gina Haspel: “It doesn’t matter, he’s dying anyway.”

“Kelly, there’s a little news flash and this may be a bit intense for 11 o’clock in the morning on a Friday, but we’re all dying. I’m dying, you’re dying, we’re all dying,” Meghan said. “And I want to say that, since my dad has been diagnosed the past — it’s almost a year, July 19 … I really feel like I understand the meaning of life. And it is not how you die. It’s how you live.”

John McCain and daughter Meghan Heidi Gutman/ABC via Getty Images

McCain’s wife, Cindy, 63, also criticized Sadler on Thursday, tweeting, “@kellysadler45 May I remind you my husband has a family, 7 children and 5 grandchildren.” Meghan later retweeted her mother’s message.

The White House responded to Sadler’s comments Thursday in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, saying, “We respect Senator McCain’s Service to our nation and he and his family are in our prayers during this difficult time.”

Sen. McCain, 81, was diagnosed with brain cancer in July 2017 after undergoing a surgery to remove a blood clot above his eye last summer. He was hospitalized in December to treat side effects related to his cancer therapy. More recently, McCain underwent surgery in April after contracting an intestinal infection.