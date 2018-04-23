Meghan McCain Says Dad Is ‘Doing Well,' Hints She’ll Be Off-Air More to ‘Just Hang Out' with Him

Meghan McCain gave an update on her father John McCain‘s health on Monday, saying the cancer-stricken senator is “doing well” after recently undergoing surgery due to an intestinal infection.

Sen. McCain’s daughter, a co-host on The View, returned to the show on Monday after taking a couple days off to travel to Arizona to visit her 81-year-old father, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in July 2017.

“My dad’s doing well,” Meghan said on The View. “I want to thank everyone at Mayo Clinic, especially his doctors and nurses. I think it just takes a really special person to become a doctor or a nurse because I could never do it and it’s a really amazing thing.”

“I’m going to be coming back and forth a little bit so just know if I’m not here, I’m just hanging out with my dad and my mom,” she added, referring to her mother, Cindy McCain, the senator’s wife.

Sen. McCain underwent surgery on April 15 after contracting an intestinal infection. According to a statement released by his office at the time, the Arizona Republican was in the hospital in stable condition.

“On Sunday, Senator McCain was admitted to Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, Arizona, and underwent surgery to treat an intestinal infection related to diverticulitis,” his office said. “Over the last few months, Senator McCain has been participating in physical therapy at his home in Cornville, Arizona, as he recovers from the side effects of cancer treatment. He has remained engaged on his work as Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee and has enjoyed frequent visits from his family, friends, staff and Senate colleagues.”

The day after the surgery, Meghan tweeted: “My father @SenJohnMcCain is in stable condition – he continues to inspire me everyday with his intense grit and determination. Thank you to the doctors at Mayo Clinic in Phoenix and to everyone who is praying for him.”

After being diagnosed with glioblastoma in July, Sen. McCain told PEOPLE that his daughter marrying Ben Domenech on Nov. 21 at the family’s ranch in Cornville, Arizona, was a dream come true. In the wake of the diagnosis, Meghan, 33, and Domenech, 35, made the decision to get engaged and quickly plan a wedding.