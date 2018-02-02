Meghan McCain Talks About Her Father John McCain's 'Crazy Amazing Recovery' from Brain Cancer

Meghan McCain gave a positive update on father and Senator John McCain‘s health following the news that he was diagnosed with brain cancer in July.

“My dad, as everyone probably knows, he has glioblastoma multi-form grade four, which is brain cancer. He is in Sedona, Arizona, right now at our ranch doing physical therapy and he has amazing doctors and he’s doing really well,” The View co-host, 33, shared during her appearance on Thursday’s Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“It’s a really, really scary cancer. My family is no different than any other family who has experience with cancer,” Meghan said of her father, who was noticeably sent from Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

In December, Sen. McCain was hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, to treat side effects related to his cancer therapy. Five months before, McCain, who has served Arizona in Congress since 1982, announced he was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma, just days after he underwent a craniotomy to remove a blood clot above his eye.

“He had a sort of rough time at Christmas and he’s made this crazy amazing recovery which I guess I shouldn’t be surprised at, he is so resilient in so many different ways. He’s a tough bastard,” Meghan said of her father, who was taken prisoner during the Vietnam War after his A-4 Skyhawk was shot down in October 1967 during a bombing run over Hanoi.

“He’s doing well and I hope he comes back to Washington very soon because I would like to see him go up against Trump a little more,” Meghan added.

President Donald Trump has had an up-and-down relationship with Sen. McCain, notably making headlines in 2015 when he told the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa, that the former Navy pilot was “not a war hero” because he was captured.

Things heated up in September when McCain said that he “cannot in good conscience” vote for the Graham-Cassidy GOP health care bill, effectively killing the Trump administration’s attempt to overturn the Affordable Health Care Act.

Also during the late-night show, Meghan spoke about her close bond with former Vice President Joe Biden, whom she cried to while discussing her father’s illness on The View in December. (Biden’s son Beau died of glioblastoma in 2015 at age 46.)

When asked about Biden’s possible run for president in 2020, Meghan said she would be torn between her Republican politics and her friendship.

“I disagree with his politics like 75 percent but I have cried to him on multiple occasions about cancer so I would have a very, very difficult time and he’s never talked crap about my dad’s service so that certainly gives him a leg up as well,” she revealed.

“There’s something about Joe Biden that if he ends up running for president, I’m totally f—ed because I love him and he’s such a warm, wonderful man and I can call him at any time when I’m feeling overwhelmed by cancer,” Meghan said.

She concluded, “I can’t express to you and to everyone here what his support and his love of him and his family has meant to me at this moment because cancer is scary and having someone like him who’s been through so much tragedy to empathize and actually give his time, especially because he’s one of the most powerful people on the planet.”

