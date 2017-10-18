Meghan McCain ‘Exhausted’ by Trump’s Continued Attacks on Her Father as He Fights Brain Cancer

WATCH: Pres. Trump's warning for Senator McCain: "At some point I fight back, and it won't be pretty." https://t.co/4LcCNPpvEO pic.twitter.com/aFP7W7f23e — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 18, 2017

Outspoken Republican and new View co-host Meghan McCain stopped by Good Morning America on Wednesday where she defended her cancer-stricken father, John McCain, against Donald Trump’s repeated attacks.

“I’m exhausted with the infighting within the Republican Party. I’m exhausted with the attacks on my father,” Meghan McCain told GMA host George Stephanopoulos.

“I don’t know if you guys have heard, but my father is fighting glioblastoma right now,” she continued. “And there’s nothing that could possibly happen or be threatened to me and my family that could possibly be more painful than what we are going through right now and have gone through in the past three months.”

John McCain was diagnosed with the aggressive stage 4 brain cancer in July, telling CBS’ 60 Minutes in September that doctors have told him “it’s a very poor prognosis” and that his chances for survival varied between doctors: “Some say 3 percent, some say 14 percent,” he said.

Meghan McCain made it clear to GMA that she came from a “tough ride-or-die family” and would continue to have her dad’s back.

“I just have high hopes that someday, President Trump and the rest of the Republican Party can find some common ground together where if you have any kind of difference of opinion on the future of the country or the party, that you’re not just automatically going to be threatened in return,” she added.

Trump has had an up-and-down relationship with John McCain, notably making headlines in 2015 when he told the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa, that the former Navy pilot — who spent over 5 years being tortured in a North Vietnamese prison after his plane was shot down in 1967 during combat — was “not a war hero” because he was captured. “I like people who weren’t captured,” Trump said.

Things heated up in September when John McCain said that he “cannot in good conscience” vote for the Graham-Cassidy GOP health care bill, effectively killing the Trump administration’s attempt to overturn the Affordable Health Care Act.

“My oh my has he changed,” Trump wrote on Twitter as he shared a video of clips of McCain over the years promising to repeal and replace Obamacare. “Complete turn from years of talk!”

The 71-year-old former Celebrity Apprentice host’s latest attack against the Arizona senator came shortly after John McCain alluded to Trump in an emotional speech while accepting the National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal Monday evening, stating that “half-baked, spurious nationalism is unpatriotic.”

“People have to careful, because at some point I fight back,” Trump later told WMAL radio host Chris Plante. “I’m being very nice. I’m being very, very nice. But at some point I fight back, and it won’t be pretty.”

John McCain didn’t seem to be affected by the remarks, dismissing Trump’s threat by telling CNN’s Dan Merica, “I’ve faced far greater challenges than this.”

As for their differences, Meghan McCain said they are far more than personal.

“I think the fighting between them just comes from the fact that they have deep ideological differences of perspective on how America is run, how the Republican party should work together,” she told GMA.