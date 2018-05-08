Meghan McCain Chafes at Talk of Her Ailing Dad's Funeral: 'Everybody Chill Out'

For two days, talk of Sen. John McCain‘s funeral has been all over the news — and McCain’s daughter Meghan wants it to stop.
“It’s just insensitive and it’s not appreciated at the moment,” Meghan McCain said Tuesday on The View, resuming her co-hosting role on the talk show after a long weekend at home in Arizona with her father, who is battling brain cancer.
He’s “asking a lot about backstage gossip on the show,” Meghan said, “and I’m like, I’m not allowed to talk about that!”
Her on-air return to the ABC show followed a weekend report in The New York Times that President Trump will not be welcome at her father’s funeral. Trump has several times insulted Sen. McCain, calling the naval war veteran and former prisoner of war “not a war hero,” and mimicking the limited mobility McCain has in his arms — a remnant of his five years of captivity and torture by the North Vietnamese.