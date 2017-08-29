Meghan McCain Asks the Internet to Wish Sen. John McCain a Happy 81st Birthday: ‘I Love You with All My Heart, Dad’

Meghan McCain wished her father a happy 81st birthday on Tuesday — and asked the rest of the internet to join her in the celebration.

“Everyone help me wish my wonderful father @SenJohnMcCain a very happy birthday! I love you with all my heart, Dad!” she captioned a throwback family shot.

McCain, who recently completed his first round of chemotherapy for brain cancer, promptly retweeted the message and thanked his daughter for her love and support.

Wife Cindy McCain also retweeted the message, and earlier in the day shared her own birthday greeting that featured a sweet shot of two intertwined hearts on the beach.

“Happy Birthday to my wonderful husband @SenJohnMcCain You have kept me laughing for 37 years,” she captioned the image.

The Internet quickly heeded Meghan’s call, with citizens on both sides of the aisle flooding her feed with birthday greetings for her dad.

Happy Birthday, Senator! We disagree on most things political but are both steadfast in our commitment to a more perfect union. Godspeed! — And frankly, power. (@TheDukeOfNearl) August 29, 2017

Happy birthday from an admiring democrat. You have always shown class and courage. — Barbara Schwartz (@Barbara60117444) August 29, 2017

Happy Birthday 🎉🎉🎉@SenJohnMcCain & ThankYou for being a Warrior for America 🇺🇸& Upholding our Values & Principles! — DianeE (@dianeeldredge99) August 29, 2017

@MeghanMcCain @SenJohnMcCain Happy birthday sir!!!!! And many more to come!! We need you, selfishly! You're the LION of the Senate! — Mary Powers (@mlp60) August 29, 2017

We all love your dad!! He is the true example of honor, respect and dignity. Happy Birthday. — bertha sanchez (@JsanaztecBertha) August 29, 2017

Happy Birthday Senator. You're my hero & I'm a democrat!! You're a true gentleman. — GJP (@GaylaJP2017) August 29, 2017

“We all love your dad,” wrote another. “He is a true example of honor, respect and dignity. Happy Birthday.”