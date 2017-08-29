Meghan McCain Asks the Internet to Wish Sen. John McCain a Happy 81st Birthday: ‘I Love You with All My Heart, Dad’

Meghan McCain wished her father a happy 81st birthday on Tuesday — and asked the rest of the internet to join her in the celebration.
“Everyone help me wish my wonderful father @SenJohnMcCain a very happy birthday! I love you with all my heart, Dad!” she captioned a throwback family shot.
McCain, who recently completed his first round of chemotherapy for brain cancer, promptly retweeted the message and thanked his daughter for her love and support.
Wife Cindy McCain also retweeted the message, and earlier in the day shared her own birthday greeting that featured a sweet shot of two intertwined hearts on the beach.
“Happy Birthday to my wonderful husband @SenJohnMcCain You have kept me laughing for 37 years,” she captioned the image.
The Internet quickly heeded Meghan’s call, with citizens on both sides of the aisle flooding her feed with birthday greetings for her dad.
Happy birthday Senator. You’re my hero & I’m a democrat!!” tweeted one user. “You’re a true gentleman.”
“We all love your dad,” wrote another. “He is a true example of honor, respect and dignity. Happy Birthday.”