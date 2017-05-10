‘You Win!’ Matthew Perry Relents in Childhood Feud with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Matthew Perry may have beat up Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when the two were elementary school students at Rockcliffe Park Public School in Ottawa, but he is not looking for a rematch.

The 47-year-old actor made a visit to Live with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday to promote his new off-Broadway play, The Edge of Longing. And it didn’t take long for his former fisticuffs to come up.

“I was 7, I think,” Perry recalled. “He was younger than I was. I think he had just excelled in a sport — he had beat me in a sport. And I kicked him in the shin or something like that. And then he later became the prime minister of Canada!”

#MatthewPerry with KellyandRyan! @ryanseacrest A post shared by Live Kelly (@livekelly) on May 10, 2017 at 6:38am PDT

Perry, who is half Canadian, first recounted their fight during a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live on March 15 — saying he was in fifth grade at the time, a few years ahead of Trudeau.

Trudeau’s father, Pierre Trudeau, was then-prime minister — but Perry insisted that wasn’t the reason he attacked him.

“I think he was the only kid in school that we could beat up,” he said, adding, “You know, I’m not bragging about this, this is terrible. I was a stupid kid, I didn’t want to beat him up. In fact, I think at one point I tried to turn it into love play.”

I've been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry? — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 1, 2017

The news made headlines — prompting Trudeau to propose another battle.

“I’ve been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler?” Trudeau, 45, wrote on April 1. “How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?”

But when Trudeau’s challenge came up on Wednesday, Perry immediately backed down.

“I was like, ‘Dude — you have an army at your disposal. I’m not going to accept the challenge!” he told Ripa and Seacrest.

“You just be the prime minister. And I’ll write plays and stuff.’ ”

The Edge of Longing begins performances at New York’s MCC Theater at The Lucille Lortel Theatre on May 18.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).