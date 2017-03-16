Matthew Perry Says He Once Beat Up Former Classmate Justin Trudeau: ‘I’m Not Proud’ of It

Matthew Perry might have been instrumental in Justin Trudeau becoming prime minister of Canada — at least he likes to think so.

The 47-year-old Friends alum, who is “half-Canadian,” revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday night that he and Trudeau once attended school together, although Perry was a few years ahead of him.

In fifth grade, Perry said he did something “I’m not proud of.”

“I was reminded this, my friend Chris Murray, who was also in the fifth grade in Canada, reminded me that we actually beat up Justin Trudeau,” he told Kimmel, 49.

He continued, “We both beat him up. I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren’t so it was pure jealousy.”

Though Trudeau’s father, Pierre Trudeau, was then prime minister, Perry insisted that wasn’t the reason he attacked the now-45-year-old.

“I think he was the only kid in school that we could beat up,” he said, adding, “You know, I’m not bragging about this, this is terrible. I was a stupid kid, I didn’t want to beat him up. In fact, I think at one point I tried to turn it into love play.”

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

Well before Trudeau assumed office in November 2015, he and Perry both attended Rockcliffe Park Public School in Ottawa for elementary school.

“I think it was rather instrumental in him … going to such great heights and becoming the prime minister,” Perry told Kimmel of the alleged knockdown. “I think he said, ‘I’m gonna rise above this and I’m gonna become prime minister.’ “