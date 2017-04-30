Mark Zuckerberg Dropped in on an Ohio Family That Voted for Trump for Dinner

An Ohio family hosted Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg for dinner — just 20 minutes after learning who their “mystery guest” would be.

The Vindicator of Youngstown reports Zuckerberg dined with the Moore family on Friday in Newton Falls, about 55 miles southeast of Cleveland after asking his staff to find Democrats who voted for President Donald Trump in the November election.

Zuckerberg’s staff found Daniel Moore, who previously voted for President Barack Obama twice before supporting Trump in November’s election, and quoted in an article on the election on Cleveland.com.

However, the dinner talk was not entirely political. The family told the Vindicator that they discussed their work with the Kisiizi Good Shepherd Orphanage in Uganda, which the 32-year-old billionaire said he would plan a benefit fundraiser for.

“He cares very much about family and about community,” Moore said. “And he’s taking steps to do a lot of very positive things with his money.”

RELATED VIDEO: Watch: Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

He added, “We got to know a very cool guy,” Moore said. “Just down-to-earth and real easy to talk to.”

RELATED VIDEO: Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Expecting Second Daughter

Zuckerberg, who is expecting his second child with wife Dr. Priscilla Chan, shared a photo of the gathering on his own Facebook page.

“Just got into Ohio,” he captioned the snap. “Thanks to Dan and Lisa Moore for welcoming me into your home for a wonderful dinner!”

Zuckerberg made the trip as part of a nationwide tour announced in January to visit people in all 50 states. On Saturday, he ate ribs with the Elkhart Fire Department in Indiana after meeting with people recovering from opioid addiction in Dayton, Ohio.