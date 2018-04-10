Mark Zuckerberg Apologizes for Facebook Data Misuse, Russian Interference During Senate Testimony

Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress on Tuesday, appearing in Washington, D.C., to answer questions from members of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees over Facebook’s reported misuse of user information.

The 33-year-old co-founder of the social media networking site appeared before Congress over Facebook reportedly sharing the information of 87 million users with the political research group Cambridge Analytica, a revelation first reported by The Observer and The New York Times. Cambridge Analytica worked for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

The Judiciary Committee Chairman, Sen. Chuck Grassley, discussed how Facebook makes money by selling personalized advertisements using the data they collect from users. In his opening statement, Grassley noted that many users may not fully understand this or appreciate how their data is used, or, in the case of Cambridge Analytica, how it was misused. Grassley said that as users allow social media companies to collect more data to use their services, the potential for abuse becomes more significant.

Zuckerberg is expected to address the use of Facebook by Russian agents to spread disinformation leading up the election while answering questions from 44 senators who are each allotted four minutes to prod the Facebook CEO.

Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, a member of the Judiciary Committee questioning Zuckerberg, tweeted ahead of the hearing on Tuesday after discovering suspiciously Russia-tainted fake accounts in his own name.

The tech mogul will also attend a hearing before members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday. In his prepared testimony, which was released publicly, Zuckerberg said, “It’s clear now that we didn’t do enough to prevent these tools from being used for harm as well. That goes for fake news, foreign interference in elections, and hate speech, as well as developers and data privacy.”

Continued the father of two in the prepared testimony, “We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and I’m sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here.”

As little as 24 hours before the billionaire’s testimony, activist investor group Open MIC called for Zuckerberg’s resignation as CEO from the social networking giant. This is one of many recent calls for Zuckerberg’s resignation, including an editorial that appeared in The San Francisco Chronicle. But the Facebook founder has some 60 percent of the voting rights within his company, which would make it difficult for investors to remove him—unless he agrees.