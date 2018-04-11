Twitter Roasts 'Big Boy' Mark Zuckerberg for Using a 'Booster Seat' in Congress Testimony

Twitter memers were out in full force on Wednesday as Mark Zuckerberg appeared in Washington, D.C., again, this time to testify to members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee over Facebook’s reported misuse of user information.

For the second consecutive day in a row, the 33-year-old co-founder of the social media networking site appeared before Congress and apologized for one of Facebook’s largest data breaches. Facebook itself estimated that Cambridge Analytica, a political research group that worked for Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, may have had information on 87 million Facebook users without the users’ knowledge.

And for the second consecutive day in a row, many tweeters created memes and cracked jokes about Zuckerberg’s testimony, his use of a “booster seat,” and senators and House reps’ apparent lack of tech savvy — but especially his “booster seat.”

Mark Zuckerberg in a booster seat looks like he’s about to ask the waitress for chicken fingers and apple juice pic.twitter.com/oGA6RkGE4S — Jules (@Julian_Epp) April 11, 2018

Stop infantilizing Mark Zuckerberg! Also, here’s his booster seat. (Photographs by Evy Mages.) pic.twitter.com/MeKwDZwIEF — Andrew Beaujon (@abeaujon) April 10, 2018

Mark Zuckerberg is sitting on a booster seat so he looks like a big boy. https://t.co/gojK4ynKu9 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) April 10, 2018

Mark Zuckerberg using a booster seat to testify before Congress is the only meme you need today. pic.twitter.com/2Vyys5BBFn — Memes (@MemesCentraI) April 11, 2018

No joke. Zuckerberg needed a booster seat for yesterday’s Senate Hearing. Can’t keep THAT private. 😳😂 pic.twitter.com/jDHveaIMYn — ᑕᗩᒍᑌᑎ ᒍeᑎ 🌸💐🌸 (@JenNongel) April 11, 2018

Okay, who's ready for day two of #Zuckerberg acting as tech support for Congress? pic.twitter.com/fVa7QtG6O5 — Katrina (@heyksquared) April 11, 2018

Mark Zuckerberg is April's meme of the month and I'm all for it #zucc pic.twitter.com/3HeCb5eWM7 — Dom (@musedom1) April 11, 2018

Haven't kept up with Zuckerberg's appearance this afternoon, but after yesterday I wouldn't be surprised if the committee doesn't ruffle his hair and ask how he's doing in college. — BaronOddvole (@AlexFletcherArt) April 11, 2018

Accurate description of Zuckerberg's testimony via /r/memes pic.twitter.com/Cpvh4LitDP — Funny (@memezebra) April 11, 2018

WW3 on the brink and internet explodes with … Zuckerberg memes. pic.twitter.com/HiDFzodphY — Albert – treblA (@trebbelito) April 11, 2018

omg #Zuckerberg is the real life version of the this is fine meme pic.twitter.com/x8kxVCGlHN — cami (@WallStFlex) April 10, 2018

I don’t usually post memes, but this #Zuckerberg one had me rolling pic.twitter.com/zlwzkNtTFh — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) April 11, 2018

Zuckerberg memes are the best memes of 2018 I will fight anyone who disagrees pic.twitter.com/kp7rXxF7Xl — Paige Strauss (@thegreatpiago) April 11, 2018

I’d hate to be Zuckerberg right now! He’s really getting grilled by Congress: pic.twitter.com/zASf6nx28j — popular comedy account “the pixelated boat” (@pixelatedboat) April 10, 2018

Hours of questioning Zuckerberg yesterday and members of Congress still don't know how to update their Facebook status. — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) April 11, 2018

It would be cool to see Zuckerberg questioned by people who know how Facebook works — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) April 10, 2018

Senator: I DONT KNOW HOW TO USE MY FLIP PHONE TO FACEBOOK MY GRANDKIDS!

Zuckerberg: *soothing empty platitudes increase*

Senator: You're a good kid! No further questions. — Wil 'Ban the Nazis' Wheaton (@wilw) April 11, 2018

In his testimony on Wednesday, Zuckerberg told Congress that his own personal data was among those sold to Cambridge Analytica and said Facebook was weighing the possibility of suing the political research group. “We’re looking into it,” he said. “We already took action to ban them from the platform.”

Zuckerberg also said Facebook would investigate whether there “is something bad” going on at Cambridge University, which makes many apps for the social network.

Mark Zuckerberg

In his testimony on Tuesday to the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees, Zuckerberg addressed the use of Facebook by Russian agents to spread disinformation leading up the election while answering questions from 44 senators who were each allotted five minutes to prod the Facebook CEO.

“It’s clear now that we didn’t do enough to prevent these tools from being used for harm,” he said. “That goes for fake news, foreign interference in elections, and hate speech, as well as developers and data privacy. We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake. It was my mistake, and I’m sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here.”

The father of two also outlined plans for Facebook moving forward, specifying how the platform will combat misuse, as well as strengthen user security.

“Across the board, we have a responsibility to not just build tools,” Zuckerberg explained, “but to make sure those tools are used for good.”

JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty

During his questioning with Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, Zuckerberg said Facebook has made progress since the 2016 presidential election when it comes to combating fake user accounts, pointing to the use of artificial intelligence to remove pages during elections in Alabama, France and Germany. But he alluded to the difficulties of staying ahead of entities that aim to manipulate users on the social network, calling it “an arms race.”

Yet, Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington continued to press Zuckerberg on the problem of election influence.

“I believe you have all the talent,” Cantwell said. “My question is whether you have all the will to solve this problem.”

As little as 24 hours before the billionaire’s testimony on Wednesday, activist investor group Open MIC called for Zuckerberg’s resignation as CEO from the social networking giant.

This is one of many recent calls for Zuckerberg’s resignation, including an editorial that appeared in The San Francisco Chronicle. But the Facebook founder has some 60 percent of the voting rights within his company, which would make it difficult for investors to remove him — unless he chooses to step down.