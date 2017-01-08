Hear Mark Hamill Read Donald Trump’s Bizarre New Year Tweet as the Joker

Donald Trump‘s tweets are known to sometimes kick up controversy, but Mark Hamill is giving them a nefarious twist.

The Star Wars star, who also voices The Joker in the animated Batman series, used his voice-acting skills to read the president-elect’s eyebrow-raising tweet to ring in 2017.

“Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love!” Trump wrote on Dec. 31.

As Gotham’s greatest villain, Hamill dubbed the business mogul’s words.

The idea came from comedy writer Matt Oswalt.

Oswalt previously quoted Trump’s tweet and said, “This sounds like something the Joker would say right before releasing a swarm of killer bees into Gotham.”

On Saturday, he followed up with another tweet. “BILLION DOLLAR IDEA: an App that you can feed every Trump tweet into that plays it back in @HamillHimself Joker voice,” he wrote.

His brother, comedian Patton Oswalt, immediately backed the idea.

“Oh wow. Hey, @ iamsambee, @ iamjohnoliver and @ HamillHimself? Maybe join forces and make this happen?” he wrote on the social media site.

Hamill, 65, was down to make it happen, but there was one technical issue.

“As soon as I figure out how to tweet soundbites, I’d LOVE to,” he tweeted. “Nobody writes better super-villain dialogue than #Trumputin! #KremlinCandidate.”

Other Twitter users were quick to come to Hamill’s aid and bring “The Trumpster” to life.

Earlier this week, Vice President Joe Biden addressed Trump’s controversial use of the social media platform.

“Grow up, Donald. Grow up. Time to be an adult. You’re president,” Biden, 74, said about the real estate mogul in his interview with PBS. “You’ve got to do something. Show us what you have. You’re going to propose legislation. We’re going to get to debate it. Let the public decide. Let them vote in Congress. Let’s see what happens.”