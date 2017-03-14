Marco Rubio Slams Snoop Dogg Video That Shows President Trump Clown at Gunpoint

Sen. Marco Rubio has slammed a new music video from Snoop Dogg that which features a clown look-a-like of President Donald Trump – and warned it could inspire violence against the president.

In the expletive-laden video for “Lavender (Nightfall Remix),” the faux Trump is held at gunpoint by Snoop, who then fires the weapon and causes a flag to pop out reading “Bang.”

“Snoop shouldn’t have done that – you know, we’ve had presidents assassinated before in this country so anything like that is really something you should be very careful about,” the Florida senator told TMZ at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

In other parts of the video, the clown Trump – named Ronald Klump – stands wrapped up in chains. During one scene that mirrors a White House press conference, the ticker reads “The Clown House” and “Ronald Klump Wants to Deport All Doggs.”

“I think people can disagree on policy, but you’ve got to be very careful about that kind of thing because the wrong person sees that and gets the wrong idea you could have a real problem,” Rubio – who has criticized Trump many times, including the Republican primary last year – added to TMZ. “So, you know, I’m not sure what Snoop was thinking.”

The video was directed by Jesse Wellens and James DeFina, and also stars actor Michael Rapaport as a suburban father wearing clown makeup, who is shot by a clown police officer after being caught smoking marijuana.

Speaking to Billboard about the video, Snoop – who is currently starring with Martha Stewart in cooking-meets-talk show Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party – said “It’s a lot of clown s— going on that we could just sit and talk on the phone all day about, but it’s a few issues that we really wanted to lock into [for the video] like police, the president and just life in general.”

He added of the Trump gun scene in particular, “When I be putting s— out, I don’t ever expect or look for a reaction. I just put it out because I feel like it’s something that’s missing.”

Rubio isn’t the only one who finds the new clip controversial. Numerous others took to social media to share their anger.

The president’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, also criticized Snoop: “Instead of promoting #hate and #violence against #potus45, why not join” National Diversity Coalition For Trump, Trump’s advocacy group for minorities.

“You can be better!” Cohen added.

Piers Morgan was among those who disapproved, scolding, “Shoot police & murder the President – what happened to the anti-gun message you preached to me, @SnoopDogg?”

Wrote one Twitter user, “@SnoopDogg Your video is such a disgrace. You must apologize!!! RESPECT is needed!!! I know you’ve seen the outrage.”

Added another, “@PrisonPlanet as a black woman, with little two girls I am sick to my stomach that some where in his @SnoopDogg mind he thinks this is ok!”