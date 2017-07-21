Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club Requests to Hire 70 Foreign Workers During Administration's 'Made in America' Week

Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago Club has requested approval to hire a total of 70 foreign employees to staff the Palm Beach, Florida, estate starting in October – a move that, coincidentally, comes during the president’s Made In America Week, the Washington Post and Buzzfeed News have reported.

According to three requests posted to the Department of Labor’s Public Job Registry, Mar-A-Lago is seeking to hire 15 housekeepers, 35 waiters and 20 cooks through H-2B visas.

The H-2B visas would allow the foreign workers to staff the for-profit club – which Trump has visited 25 times since beginning his presidency – from this October until May 2018. Trump’s Jupiter, Florida, golf club made a similar request for six cooks.

H-2B visas are specifically for foreign workers that will fill temporary jobs in the U.S. in fields including tourism and construction, among other things, the Post reported. Just earlier this week, the administration said it was expanding the H-2B program to offer an additional 15,000 visas to foreign workers, reported The Hill.

A Department of Labor spokesman told the outlet that Mar-a-Lago and Trump’s Jupiter golf club are required to attempt to fill the positions with American workers first, before they can ask the Department of Homeland Security to issue visas for foreign workers who want the roles.

Coincidentally, the Trump administration has spent most of its Made in America Week highlighting U.S.-made products and companies.

The week – which is the first of several upcoming themed weeks – kicked off on Monday, and has included a roundtable discussion profiling 20 companies that manufacture their products in the U.S.

The White House also hosted a American Product Showcase, which included U.S. companies from all 50 states.