Malala Yousafzai Is ‘Heartbroken’ After President Trump Signs Executive Order Keeping Out Refugees

Malala Yousafzai took to Facebook on Friday asking President Donald Trump to not close U.S. doors to defenseless refugee children seeking asylum in the country.

Her plea comes after Trump signed an executive order that indefinitely suspends entry for Syrian refugees and limits the entry flow of other refugees into the U.S. by what the president calls “extreme vetting,” according to CNN.

“I am heartbroken that today President Trump is closing the door on children, mothers and fathers fleeing violence and war,” the 19-year-old Pakistani activist, who won the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17 in 2014, wrote. “I am heartbroken that America is turning its back on a proud history of welcoming refugees and immigrants — the people who helped build your country, ready to work hard in exchange for a fair chance at a new life.”

“I am heartbroken that Syrian refugee children, who have suffered through six years of war by no fault of their own, are singled-out for discrimination,” she continued.

“I am heartbroken for girls like my friend Zaynab, who fled wars in three countries — Somalia, Yemen and Egypt — before she was even 17,” she explained, adding, “Two years ago she received a visa to come to the United States. She learned English, graduated high school and is now in college studying to be a human rights lawyer. Zaynab was separated from her little sister when she fled unrest in Egypt. Today her hope of being reunited with her precious sister dims.”

Yousafzai was critically injured on Oct. 9, 2012, when a Taliban gunman boarded her school bus and shot her in the head. She survived through luck – the bullet did not enter her brain – and by the quick intervention of British doctors who were visiting Pakistan.

Flown to Britain for specialist treatment at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, she underwent numerous surgeries, but made a strong recovery and continued to fight for women and girls’ education.

The activist pleaded with Trump on Facebook on behalf of all refugees: “In this time of uncertainty and unrest around the world, I ask President Trump not to turn his back on the world’s most defenseless children and families.”