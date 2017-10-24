People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Politics

Make America Great Again Hats Are Now Halloween-Themed — and the Memes Are Scary Good

By

Posted on

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 23: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a ceremony awarding U.S. Army Capt. Gary Rose, of Huntsville, Alabama, with the Medal of Honor during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House October 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Rose, 69, is being recognized for risking his life while serving as a medic with the 5th Special Force Group and the Military Assistance Command Studies and Observations Group during 'Operation Tailwind' in September 1970. Ignoring his own injuries, Rose helped treat 50 soldiers over four days when his unit joined local fighters to attack North Vietnamese forces in Laos Ð officially off limits for combat at the time. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Ahead of Halloween eve, the Trump team has been getting into the spooky spirit by selling a limited edition Halloween pumpkin hat.

With its bright orange and yellow Jack O’ Lantern design, the latest “Make America Great Again” has the campaign promise emblazoned on the back, and goes for $45.

President Donald Trump’s fire engine red “Make America Great Again” hats became the symbolic go-to topper for supporters, but appropriating the Jack O’ Lantern for political purposes is perhaps the most inevitable meme-able merchandise move.

Eric Trump’s wife Lara shared the seasonal new accessory was available for sale on the site on Monday morning.

Predictably, the orange color and pumpkin aesthetic made it too easy for the internet to draw comparisons to Trump’s look. Comedians have long compared Trump’s head to the seasonal gourd, and the irony was not lost on his critics.

Even Samantha Bee weighed in.

Charlie Brown was invoked.

“Hat Trick…or Treat? Pres’s Daughter-in-Law Lara Trump Selling Orange, Scary Pumpkin Designed MAGA Hats for Halloween,” tweeted one user. “Irony Not Included.”

This article originally appeared on Time.com