Savage! Madame Tussauds Trolls Disney's New Animatronic Trump

Not to be outdone by the rest of the internet, the world-famous wax museum Madame Tussauds is getting in on trolling Disney World’s newly unveiled animatronic figure of President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, the Orlando location of Madame Tussauds tweeted out side-by-side photos comparing the museum’s wax figure of the president and the animatronic Trump that made its debut this week in Disney’s “Hall of Presidents” attraction.

The caption read: “Me at the start of 2017 vs. me now.”

Many on Twitter agreed that the burn was absolutely savage.

“You went there and I love it,” tweeted one user.

“This earned a follow from me,” said another.

ME AT THE START OF 2017 VS ME NOW pic.twitter.com/ydZsTNNAjT — Tussauds Orlando (@TussaudsOrlando) December 19, 2017

You went there and I love it. — Andy (@yepandytweets) December 20, 2017

Haha, this earned a follow from me 👌 — FearlessJLK (@FearlessJLK) December 20, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: PEOPLE Writer Natasha Stoynoff Breaks Silence, Accuses Donald Trump of Sexual Attack

The “Hall of Presidents” attraction closed for remodeling shortly after Trump’s inauguration and officially reopened on Tuesday, with the robotic Trump — dressed in his signature unbuttoned suit jacket and extra long tie — making his first appearance alongside an animatronic Abraham Lincoln near the center of the stage.

Social media had a field day ridiculing the Trump figure, which was described as a “rough-looking” Jon Voight.