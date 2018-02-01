Michelle Obama Gives A+ to Little Girl Who Dressed Up as Former First Lady for School Project  

Michelle Obama may not be a teacher but she’s still giving high marks to a 9-year-old girl who recently dressed up as the former first lady for a school project.

On Monday, Twitter user Audrey Dow shared a photo of her young daughter dressed as her hero, Mrs. Obama, for a school presentation about the former first lady. Dow said her daughter was inspired by Mrs. Obama’s work helping students pursue higher education through her Reach Higher initiative.

“She loves that Mrs. Obama is brown and has hair like hers,” Dow also wrote in her tweet, adding the hashtag #ISawMyself.

Today my 9 year old was @MichelleObama for her 3rd grade Open House project. She was inspired by her work to make sure more kids go to college & #ReachHigher . She loves that Mrs Obama is brown & has hair like hers #ISawMyself pic.twitter.com/RYmWumAdHM — Audrey Dow (@ADCollegeOpp) January 29, 2018

In the photo, the little girl is dressed in a vibrant blue dress similar to the one Mrs. Obama wore to give an emotional speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention. The third-grader is also holding up her arms to mimic a gesture Mrs. Obama made in a photo from the event.

Alex Wong/Getty

After learning about the little girl’s project, Mrs. Obama retweeted the photo and gave her an “A+.”

This just made my day. I may not be a 3rd grade teacher, but this gets an A+ in my book! https://t.co/wBTzbyG8zr — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 31, 2018

“This just made my day,” she wrote. “I may not be a 3rd grade teacher, but this gets an A+ in my book.”