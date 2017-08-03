Linda Tripp Jokes That John Goodman Should Play Her in Planned Movie About Lewinsky Scandal

Linda Tripp-Rousch’s decision to secretly record her phone conversations with Monica Lewinsky famously helped expose the White House intern’s affair with then-President Bill Clinton.

Now, the complicated relationship between the two women is being turned into a movie by Amazon Studios — simply titled Linda and Monica — and Tripp-Rousch scoffingly has an idea about who should play her.

“They should check John Goodman’s availability,” she joked to Page Six, referring to the actor who portrayed her on Saturday Night Live during the scandal.

The outlet reports that although Dakota Fanning and Shailene Woodley are vying for the part of Lewinsky, no names have been floated for the part of Tripp.

Tripp-Rousch was widely mocked for her appearance as the scandal unfolded, but now the former Defense Department worker said her appearance has changed quite a bit since being in the public eye.

“They might be surprised to see what I look like today. That hulking person no longer exists,” she said. “I’m happy now and not eating myself into oblivion to relieve stress.”

Although Tripp-Rousch has no desire to see the upcoming film, she has a pretty good idea of who is going to be cast as the villain: herself.

“It’s unlikely they’ll show Bill Clinton as a predator exploiting a willing young girl,” Tripp-Rousch told Page Six. “She consented. She instigated. But she was a kid.”

Although she hasn’t had any contact with Lewinsky in recent years, Tripp-Rousch said she hopes the screen portrayal of the former intern is fair.

“I hope [the producers] do her justice, because she’s a lovely, intelligent girl — just lacking a moral compass,” she said.

Lewinsky addressed the infamous scandal in a 2014 piece she wrote for Vanity Fair, explaining that she regrets the affair but was made a “scapegoat” for the president.

“Sure, my boss took advantage of me,” she wrote, “but I will always remain firm on this point: It was a consensual relationship. Any ‘abuse’ came in the aftermath, when I was made a scapegoat in order to protect his powerful position.”

Lewinsky, who now advocates against cyberbullying, added, “I, myself, deeply regret what happened between me and President Clinton. Let me say it again: I. Myself. Deeply. Regret. What. Happened.”

Tripp-Rousch told Page Six she decided to start documenting evidence of the affair in July 1997.

“When Monica was threatening to expose the affair and told the president I knew about it, he sicced [deputy counsel] Bruce Lindsey on me,” she said. “I knew from that point on it was going to be dicey.”

Nowadays, Tripp-Rousch is living on a farm in Middleburg, Virginia with her husband of 13 years, German architect Dieter Rousch, and 16 horses. They have seven grandchildren between them.

“It’s paradise with complete autonomy and privacy,” she said. “And that’s how I like it.”