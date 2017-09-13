Lin-Manuel Miranda is having the best trip to Washington, D.C. — and is documenting the highlights on Twitter.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Hamilton composer spent Wednesday meeting with members of Congress on Capitol Hill, pushing them to preserve the $150 million in funding for the National Endowments for the Arts and Humanities currently on the chopping block in President Donald Trump‘s initial budget proposal.

Working with the National Humanities Alliance, Miranda, 37, held meetings with everyone from New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Congressman Adriano Espaillat and California Representative Maxine Waters to Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy and Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski — sharing selfies with them on his social media accounts.

“Here with the real life Leslie Knope,” he wrote of Gillibrand, while referencing Amy Poehler’s character from NBC’s acclaimed comedy Parks and Recreation. (He then proved he’s a fan of the sitcom by adding the hashtag #TreatYoSelf2017.)

A shot with Leahy and Murkowski had Miranda dreaming up a new show for the three of them. “Miranda, Leahy, Murkowski…in a new political thriller this fall, only on USA,” he joked. “#CharactersWelcome.”

Miranda, Leahy, Murkowski…in a new political thriller this fall, only on USA #CharactersWelcome pic.twitter.com/l82eTYaW74 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 13, 2017

Miranda also took a ride on the U.S. Capitol subway system, which links the Capitol building to the House and Senate offices, dubbing it the “Congress Train.”

Like any good road trip, the Tony winner brought the tunes — singing modified songs from Hamilton and other musicals (including Meet Me in St. Louis‘s “The Trolley Song” and Show Boat‘s “Old Man River”) during rides.

Showtunes on Secret Congress Trains Pt 2 pic.twitter.com/GShwzjafld — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 13, 2017

Secret Congress Train Showtunes Pt. 3 pic.twitter.com/EMbC5STJm6 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 13, 2017

Elsewhere, Miranda snuck in an “Evita arms” pose (made famous both by deceased First Lady of Argentina Eva Perón and Patti LuPone, the actress who first played her in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Evita) and posed with a statue of George Washington (a character, of course, in Hamilton).

So @SenatorLeahy has a bit a view from his office balcony…and he generously allowed me to do Evita arms on it pic.twitter.com/3YgHnf80gT — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 13, 2017

He's right behind me isn't he pic.twitter.com/CktnvorWjo — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 13, 2017

Although the composer snuck in some fun, Miranda was doing serious work in Washington.

On Tuesday, he accepted the U.S. Capitol Historical Society’s 2017 Freedom Award for the many ways in which Hamilton has sparked interest in American history — stressing the importance of the arts and immigration in his speech.

“Without humanities and arts programs, I wouldn’t be standing here; and without Alexander Hamilton and the countless other immigrants who built this country, it’s very probable that very few of us would be here either,” Miranda said, per ABC News.