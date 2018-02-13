White Powder Letter to Donald Trump Jr. Said 'You're an Awful, Awful Person': Report  

The envelope containing an unidentified white powder sent to Donald Trump Jr. on Monday also reportedly included a threatening message calling the president’s eldest son “an awful person.”

According to NBC News, the letter said: “You are an awful, awful person. I am surprised that your father lets you speak on TV. You the family idiot. Eric looks smart.”

“This is the reason why people hate you,” the note continued. “You are getting what you deserve. So shut the f— up.”

The Associated Press also reported that a law enforcement official said the letter called Trump Jr. an “awful person” and said he was getting what he “deserved.” The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said multiple law enforcement agencies were still investigating the letter, which was mailed from Massachusetts.

President Trump’s son took to Twitter Monday afternoon to confirm that his wife, Vanessa, and five young children were “safe and unharmed” after the family received a letter containing a white, powdery substance earlier in the day.

“Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior,” Trump Jr. added in the tweet.

A spokeswoman for the NYPD’s office of the Deputy Commissioner of Public Information told PEOPLE that the suspicious substance was tested and proven to be non-hazardous.

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump Larry Busacca/Getty

The spokeswoman confirmed that three people were taken to a local hospital for observation after the incident but could not confirm their names.

NBC News reported Monday that Trump Jr.’s wife was taken to New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center “strictly as a precaution.”

The Secret Service is also investigating the incident, NBC News said Tuesday.

The letter was sent to Trump Jr.’s mother-in-law’s home in New York, according to the New York Post, which also reported that the suspicious substance in the letter was cornstarch.