LetLizSpeak: Outcry After Elizabeth Warren Is Silenced for Criticizing Jeff Sessions

Thousands of Twitter users rallied around Elizabeth Warren Tuesday, imploring Senate Republicans to #LetLizSpeak after they voted to formally silence the senator from Massachusetts for arguing against the confirmation of Sen. Jeff Sessions as U.S. attorney general.

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked Warren from reading a decades-old letter by Coretta Scott King, the widow of Martin Luther King Jr., written when Sessions was under consideration for a federal judgeship in 1986.

“I write to express my sincere opposition to the confirmation of Jefferson B. Sessions as a federal district court judge for the Southern District of Alabama,” King’s letter begins.

King continues by describing her reason for opposition: “Anyone who has used the power of his office as United States Attorney to intimidate and chill the free exercise of the ballot by citizens should not be elevated to our courts.”

It was that portion of the letter that McConnell cited as being over the line for the senate floor. Sen. Steve Daines, a Republican presiding over the senate, agreed with McConnell. Warren was forced to sit down and is now unable to comment on Sessions’ nomination in the senate.

I spoke out about @SenatorSessions – until @SenateMajLdr McConnell decided to silence me. https://t.co/qbty7x0iLl — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 8, 2017

“She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted,” McConnell said, sparking a rallying cry for Warren’s supporters.

Thousands of supporters took to social media to show their opposition to the Senate’s censorship of Warren.

"She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless she persisted."

1. Note how baddies sound in films

2. Try to not sound like that — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 8, 2017

READ THIS. Tonight the GOP silenced @SenWarren AND Coretta Scott King. Below is the letter… https://t.co/3mExB55u5N pic.twitter.com/lMHqP0asY0 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) February 8, 2017

RT now if you believe it is wrong for the GOP to silence @SenWarren for trying to read a letter from Coretta Scott King. #LetLizSpeak — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 8, 2017

A senator's mouthpiece is larger than the senate floor, but it's even larger when her constituents rally w/ @SenateDems to #LetLizSpeak — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 8, 2017

A US Senator isn't allowed to read a letter by a civil rights icon but our President is allowed to attack one. #LetLizSpeak. #StopSessions — Susan Woolard (@woolard_susan) February 8, 2017

#LetLizSpeak

Watching these aging white men tell a female United States Senator to #SitDown makes us #Stronger#RESIST — JoyousWarrior (@joyouswarrior) February 8, 2017

I wonder what @SenateMajLdr thought he was accomplishing by shutting Elizabeth Warren down WHILE SHE WAS QUOTING CORETTA KING. #LetLizSpeak — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) February 8, 2017

And speak she did. Warren took to Facebook Live just before 11 p.m. Tuesday to read King’s letter in its entirety.

“The Republicans took away my right to read this letter on the floor – so I’m right outside, reading it now,” she captioned the video.

Warren’s speech was part of an effort by Democrats to hold the Senate floor for 24 hours in protest of Sessions’ nomination, as they did Monday night ahead of Betsy DeVos confirmation as education secretary.

The Senate will vote on Sessions’ confirmation on Wednesday.