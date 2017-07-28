Pretty, Pretty Good News: Bernie Sanders and Larry David Are Actually Related

Cue “Frolic.”

Larry David is actually a relative of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, the comedian revealed during a Television Critics Association panel for Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s upcoming ninth season this week, reported CNN.

The exciting revelation is apparently part of David’s upcoming appearance on PBS’ Finding Your Roots, a series that helps celebrities track their lineage.

David told the TCA audience that he was “very happy” to learn of the genealogical connection, saying that Sanders is “like a third cousin or something.”

“I thought there must be some connection,” he said, according to CNN. “I love Bernie.”

The star, of course, channeled the senator and Democratic candidate in several episodes of Saturday Night Live leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

Sanders even made a surprise appearance alongside David in a history-themed 2016 skit.

Last year, when asked by CNN’s Anderson Cooper if he could return the favor with a David impression, Sanders offered a prescient tease: “Anderson, I know you’ve been in journalism for a long time. I am Larry David. And you didn’t get it!”