See the ‘Unbelievable’ Moment Bernie Sanders and Larry David Learn They’re Related: ‘You’re Kidding!’

Family reunions just got more interesting for Larry David and Bernie Sanders.

On a preview for the season 4 premiere of the PBS show Finding Your Roots, — a series that helps notable people track their lineage — the Vermont senator and the actor who flawlessly portrayed him on Saturday Night Live learn that they’re distant cousins.

The clip shows both Sanders and David flipping a page to find a picture of their newly uncovered relative: each other.

“I hope it’s a good athlete,” the Curb Your Enthusiasm star joked before seeing Sanders’ photo.

“What the hell?” David, 70, said with a smile upon seeing that it was the politician, amazed to find out about “Cousin Bernie.”

Sanders, 76, reacted with the same joyful surprise.

“You’re kidding!” he exclaimed, putting his hand to his forehead. “That is unbelievable!”

Sanders added, “People say to me, they talk about Larry David, and I say, ‘He does a better Bernie Sanders than I do.’ ”

David told the audience at the Television Critics Association panel for Curb Your Enthusiasm in July that he was “very happy” to learn of the genealogical connection, saying that Sanders is “like a third cousin or something.”

“I thought there must be some connection,” he said, according to CNN. “I love Bernie.”

The star, of course, channeled the senator and Democratic candidate in several episodes of Saturday Night Live leading up to the 2016 presidential election. Sanders even made a surprise appearance alongside David in a history-themed 2016 skit.

Last year, when asked by CNN’s Anderson Cooper if he could return the favor with a David impression, Sanders offered a prescient tease: “Anderson, I know you’ve been in journalism for a long time. I am Larry David. And you didn’t get it!”